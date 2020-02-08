How to Watch Baylor vs Kansas State Women’s Basketball

The Baylor women (20-1, 9-0) will look to continue their tear through the Big 12 as they head to Bramlage Coliseum to take on an upset-minded Kansas State (10-10, 4-5) squad on Saturday.

Baylor vs Kansas State Preview

Kim Mulkey enters Baylor’s matchup against Kansas State with a career record of 596-100, having already secured a 20th, 20-win season — just a ridiculous accomplishment. Now, Mulkey has another incredible mark in her sights as the season she had the chance to become to the fastest coach to amass 600 wins in college basketball history. Her Lady Bears have to win four of their next seven games to make that a reality.

“I think it tells a story about an administration and a school that gives you the resources needed to stay up there, a coaching staff that stays with you, great players that continue to come,” Mulkey told Jerry Hill or Baylor Bear Insider. “To me, that’s the hardest part. It’s hard to ever win one (championship), but gosh it’s harder to win another one and stay up there and keep doing it.

“I don’t know that I’m a lifer, I don’t know how much more I’ve got in me. But, as long as my health is good and I have good players and we’re competitive, we’ll keep trying to do that.”

Mulkey has led the Bears to a trio of NCAA titles, including last year, and are one of the favorites to do it again. The Bears’ lone loss this season came against South Carolina back in November.

Baylor’s latest win was a 97-44 walloping of Kansas behind 23 points and 10 rebounds from NaLyssa Smith, who played just 19 minutes.

“Once I see my shot go in … I start to, like, keep going, keep doing things that I see that’s working. I just felt comfortable doing that,” Smith told the Waco Tribune-Herald.

The Bears are of the consensus opinion that Kansas State’s .500 record doesn’t tell the entire story, considering seven of the Wildcats’ ten losses have come by single digits. Peyton Williams — 15.6 points, 11.8 rebounds — and Ayoka Lee — 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds — are both averaging double-doubles this season.

“They have a really strong presence inside,” Baylor star Lauren Cox said. “They have good post players, really good rebounding, they can score. Peyton Williams can go inside-out and score. So, we’re definitely going to have a challenge against them.”

Kansas State has won three of their last four games, including an 84-70 win against Texas Tech last time out. After falling behind in the first half, the Wildcats exploded in the final two quarters, downing the Red Raiders.

“Occasionally we got a little too aggressive,” Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “We fouled three-point shooters. That’s too much obviously. I did like our effort. I thought the two things of the second half that were critical were we owned the glass in the second, and we were able to pound the ball in the paint better than we were in the first half.”