How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 Online

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 premieres this Sunday, February 23 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TLC. The highly anticipated new season promises even more drama than the last three seasons combined, and features the “most diverse collection of couples” yet, including the franchise’s first ever same-sex couple, according to TLC.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The New Season Features Seven New Couples & One Returning Pair – Darcey & Tom

First Look: "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4!Season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, February 23 at 8pm ET/PT, with the franchise’s first-ever same-sex couple. Stream Full Episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days: https://www.tlc.com/tv-shows/90-day-fiance-before-the-90-days/ Subscribe to TLC: http://bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/90DayFiance/ https://www.facebook.com/TLC Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TLC We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/TLC 2019-12-17T19:27:34.000Z

New episodes of Before the 90 Days will air Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST following the Season 4 premiere. The season features seven new couples and one returning, fan-favorite pair. The new couples include:

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, NY) and Erika, 24 (Australia)

Ed, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) and Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Geoffrey, 41 (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Varya, 30 (Russia)

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) and Ash, 38 (Australia)

Lisa, 52 (York, Pa.) and Usman “SojaBoy,” 30 (Nigeria)

David, 60 (Las Vegas) and Lana, 27 (Ukraine)

Yolanda, 51 (Las Vegas) and Williams, 41 (England)

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom, 39 (England)

The TLC description for the premiere episode, titled “Love Can’t Wait,” reads, “Ed, Avery, Geoffrey, Lisa, Stephanie, Yolanda, and David are on a mission to meet their overseas soulmates in person for the very first time. Nothing can stop them from seeing if their dreams of love can become a reality, and Darcey returns for some answers.”

For fans who can’t get enough of the 90 Day franchise, TLC recently announced that a new season of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? will premiere on April 20, 2020. The new season will feature nine couples from previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, Before the 90 Days and The Other Way. You can check out each of the couples below:

Tune in Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on TLC. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage and reality TV news!

