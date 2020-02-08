How to Watch Austin Peay vs Belmont Basketball

The Austin Peay Governors (16-8, 10-1 in OVC) will head to the Curb Event Center in Nashville to take on the Belmont Bruins (17-7, 8-3 in OVC) Saturday.

Austin Peay vs Belmont Preview

The Governors are coming off a 70-68 loss to Tennessee State on Thursday. The loss ended Austin Peay’s 10-game winning streak, and they are now tied with Murray State for the OVC conference lead. Junior guard Terry Taylor led the way for the Governors with 23 points and 14 rebounds in the game, and he has been their go-to guy for the majority of the season.

Taylor is leading the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 22.2 points and 9.9 boards a game. Guard Jordyn Adams is the only other player scoring 10+ points a game for the Governors, chipping in 17.2 points per contest.

The Bruins have won three in a row, including their most recent game, a 71-64 win against an impressive Murray State team. The Bruins are 8-2 over their last 10 games, and they’re tops in a number of categories in the Ohio Valley Conference, including scoring, so this game has all the makings of a back-and-forth shootout.

Belmont is first in the OVC in scoring, averaging 81 points a game, while Austin Peay is second in the conference, scoring 77.9 points a game. The Bruins have three players scoring in double figures, led by guard Adam Kunkel, who is averaging 16.8 points per contest.

Center Nick Muszynsky is second on the team behind Kunkel, adding 15.5 points a game, and forward Tyler Scanlon is also chipping in 13 points a game. Guard Grayson Murphy had a career-high 23 points the last time he faced the Governors, so he could be an x-factor in this one.

Both teams are fairly close when it comes to field goal percentage; Austin Peay is making 46.7 percent of their shots from the floor, and Belmont is hitting 47.5 percent of theirs. The Bruins may have the edge when it comes to cleaning up the offensive glass, however, as Belmont is hauling 38.8 boards per contest on offense, which leads the Ohio Valley Conference. The Governors are snagging 34.7 rebounds a game, which is eighth in the OVC.

These two teams last met on January 25, and Austin Peay won at home, 86-78.