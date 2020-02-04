How to Watch ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Online

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres tonight, February 3 at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Bravo. The Below Deck spinoff features a new captain and crew as they sail the Parsifal III, a 180-foot-long sailing yacht, around Corfu, Greece.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of Bravo on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

New Episodes Air Monday Nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo

New episodes of the spinoff air Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. The cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht includes Captain Glenn Shephard, Jenna MacGillivray, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, Bryon Hissey, Paget Berry, Ciara Duggan and Parker McCown. Chef Adam Glick, who previously starred on two seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean, will return this season. You can read more about the cast here.

The description for Episode 1, titled “Holy Ship! We’re Sailing!,” reads “Welcome to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, where the winds are stronger, the stakes are higher, and the job is tougher than ever. This season, the crew boards Parsifal III, a 180-foot long luxury sailing yacht. The existing crew includes Captain Glenn Shephard and yachtie couple Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, who are joined for the charter season by Chef Adam Glick (Below Deck Mediterranean), Jenna MacGillivray, Byron Hissey, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, and Parker McCown. For the first time ever, Paget and Ciara find themselves working in the same department. And with the boat in total disarray, tensions between the old and new crew begin to simmer as they hustle to get ready for their first charter of the season.” (airs February 3, 2020)

Tune in Monday nights at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST to catch new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on Bravo. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

