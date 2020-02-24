‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight is the Season 5 premiere of Better Call Saul, airing on a special Sunday night before the show resumes its regular Monday night schedule tomorrow. Tonight’s episode premieres at 10:05 p.m. ET (9:05 p.m. CT) on AMC.

If you don't have cable, you can watch Better Call Saul live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Better Call Saul: 'I Stay Saul Goodman' Season 5 Premiere Sneak Peek | Returns February 23Jimmy and Kim debate the merits of practicing law as Saul Goodman. Don’t miss the Season 5 premiere on Sunday, February 23 at 9/8c. #BetterCallSaul #AMC For more Better Call Saul videos: https://goo.gl/LLCugx Better Call Saul Sneak Peek: Season 5, Episode 1 Subscribe to the AMC YouTube Channel : https://goo.gl/Tu5rSx Better Call Saul: https://goo.gl/B7Rfus Sign Up for the Better Call Saul Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/shows/better-call-saul/exclusives/newsletter-subscription Better Call Saul on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BetterCallSaulAMC/ Better Call Saul on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BetterCallSaul Better Call Saul on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bettercallsaulamc/ AMC : http://www.amc.com/ AMC on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/amc AMC on Twitter : http://twitter.com/AMC_TV Sign Up for the AMC Newsletter: https://www.amc.com/newsletter-subscription 2020-02-17T03:00:02.000Z

Tonight’s episode premieres at 10:05 p.m. Eastern (9:05 p.m. Central) on AMC on Sunday, February 23, 2020. On the Pacific coast, it premieres at 10:05 p.m. Pacific (but if you watch online, you might be able to catch it at 7 p.m. Pacific at the same time as the rest of the country depending on which online service you use.) TV Guide lists the Mountain Time Zone as airing at 11:05 p.m. Mountain, but you’ll want to double-check and make sure that’s the case with your cable provider.

Here’s a look back at what happened on the Season 4 finale of Better Call Saul. There are spoilers for the Season 4 finale below.

The Season 4 finale began with a flashback when things were still good between Jimmy and his brother, Chuck. He and Chuck went to a bar to sing karaoke after Jimmy’s swearing-in as a lawyer. Of course, Chuck stole the show and outperformed Jimmy, as he tends to do. He drank too much and Jimmy took care of him later that night. Of course, all that is bittersweet and hollow following what happened with Chuck and Chuck’s suicide.

In the same episode, Mike was trying to locate Werner while trying to convince Gus to let Werner return to his job if he found him. Lalo, meanwhile, is challenging Nacho’s leadership of Salamanca and trying to find Werner himself. Mike finally catches up to Werner, but he learns that Gus has no intention of giving Werner another chance. In a beautifully filmed but sad scene, Mike shoots and kills Werner.

Much of the episode centered on Jimmy trying to get his law license back in a second hearing. He portrays himself as a grieving brother at Chuck’s grave and then gives an anonymous donation in Chuck’s name. And he helps award scholarships in his brother’s name too. But he breaks down when he realizes that the applicant who’s the most like him won’t get it. He’s still feeling a lot of pain over how Chuck treated him. Later in his hearing, Jimmy gives a speech that moves the lawyers deciding if he should get his license back, and he talks about being worthy of the name McGill. Kim is moved to tears too, but she later learns that Jimmy fooled everyone, even her. That seems to throw her for a loop, especially when she learns that Jimmy doesn’t intend to practice under the name of McGill.

