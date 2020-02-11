How to Watch Bowling Green vs Akron Basketball

The Akron Zips basketball team will host the Bowling Green Falcons in Mid-American Conference play on Tuesday.

Bowling Green vs Akron Preview

Bowling Green had an eight-game winning streak snapped a week ago, when they fell to the Central Michigan Chippewas 92-82 on the road.

The Falcons bounced back on Saturday, edging the Toledo Rockets 85-83 at home to improve to 18-6 on the season and a league-best 9-2 in MAC play. They led by 10 with 12 minutes remaining, only to watch Toledo storm back and tie things in the final minute.

Bowling Green guard Justin Turner secured the victory at the free-throw line, drawing a foul on an elbow jumper with 1.2 seconds remaining and the game knotted at 83.

Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk disputed the foul call after the game, claiming Turner kicked his legs out to initiate contact.

“It was 100 percent a leg kick,” Kowalczyk said, according to The Blade. “It’s a point of emphasis and that [foul] should not have been called.”

Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger disagreed.

“I thought it was the right call,” he said, per The Blade. “You have to give him room to land and I thought he ran through him. When you run through a guy, to me, they will call that every time.”

Turner led the Falcons with 21 points and dished a game-high 5 assists.

Roughly an hour before Saturday’s tip-off, the school announced second-leading scorer Dylan Frye had left the program for “personal reasons” a day earlier.

“We went into practice and we talked to the coaches, and they kind of set everything straight,” Turner said, per The Blade.

“Then I talked to the team myself, spreading my confidence, [my] belief in us to still have our goals all in front of us. Really, just my confidence and my belief didn’t go anywhere. I still believe we can be the best team in the MAC still and go to the NCAA tournament.”

Akron had dropped two straight before they bested the Eastern Michigan Eagles 59-58 at home on Saturday, improving to 17-6 overall and 7-3 in conference play.

Zips point guard Loren Cristian Jackson had a hand in all 10 of his side’s points in the game’s final minute, hitting a layup, going 2-of-2 at the line, and assisting on a pair of triples — including forward Xeyrius Williams’ game-winner with 12 seconds left.

Jackson led all participants with 5 assists, adding 9 points. Fellow Akron guard Tyler Cheese scored a game-high 21 points.

Akron made just one of their first 15 field-goal attempts and trailed by 15 midway through the first half.

“I would say that was just the flow of the game,” Zips forward Camron Reece said, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. “We were always getting shots, the ball just wasn’t going our way in that half.”