How to Watch Bradley vs Drake Basketball

The Drake Bulldogs basketball team will host the Bradley Braves in Missouri Valley Conference play on Wednesday.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time)

Bradley vs Drake Preview

Bradley hosted the Bulldogs on New Year’s Eve, winning 80-72 behind a 19-point, 8-assist effort from guard Darrell Brown.

On Saturday, the Braves suffered their third defeat in their last five games, falling 62-51 to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road to slip to 15-8 on the season and 6-4 in conference play.

Bradley trailed by one at halftime but managed just 21 points after the midway break.

“They just out-competed us in the second half,” Bradley head coach Brian Wardle said, according to The Bradley Scout. “Guys got frustrated, started going too much one-on-one, ball stopped moving. We could never get in a flow.”

Neither team shot particularly well: The Braves went 19-of-45 (42.2%) from the field and 8-of-22 (36.4%) from distance; Loyola Chicago went 18-of-44 (40.9%) and 5-of-16 (31.3%). But the Ramblers dominated on the offensive glass (12-4) and in the steals department (12-2), scoring 24 points off 17 Braves turnovers.

Loyola Chicago also made hay at the free-throw line, going 21-of-30 (70%) while Bradley took just five trips to the stripe, sinking all their attempts.

“We didn’t have a lot of key guys show up tonight and play well,” Wardle said, per The Bradley Scout, “that’s for sure and you’re gonna need everybody to show up and play well to win at Loyola.”

No Braves scored in double figures. Three guards tied for a team-high 8 points: Brown, Danya Kingsby, and Sean Houpt.

“We would’ve liked to play better in the second half,” Houpt said, per The Bradley Scout. “They’re a good team. We just didn’t play our best game.”

Drake’s dropped two straight to fall to 15-8 overall and 5-5 in MVC play, most recently losing to the Southern Illinois Salukis 79-72 at home on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed by 18 with just under 14 minutes remaining, then embarked on a 27-14 run to cut the score to 71-66 with a minute-and-a-half left.

“Came up a little short,” Drake head coach Darian DeVries said, according to The Des Moines Register, “but certainly was proud of the guys’ effort in the second half to try to come away with a win late.”

Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz scored a team-high 18 points, adding 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and a pair of steals. He came off the bench to shoot 7-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-4 during his side’s late run.

“We just cranked up our level of urgency and intensity,” DeVries said, per The Des Moines Register. “Just became more aggressive overall. I thought the guys really left it all out there and did a tremendous job of getting us back into the game.”