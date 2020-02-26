How to Watch Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love Online Without Cable

Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love airs Wednesday, February 26 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The description of the premiere episode, titled “Will You Marry Me,” reads, “Three star-crossed couples are ready and waiting to get married, but unfortunately, all face opposition from their families. Over the next four weeks, the couples will work with a relationship expert to help find common ground with their parents who have been dead-set against their unions from the start. By the end of this social experiment, if they cannot get their families’ approval, each couple will have to decide whether to get married, or fulfill their parents’ wishes, and break up.”

New Episodes Air Wednesday Nights at 10 p.m. EST on Lifetime

Season 2 of the hit reality series, which recently switched from FYI to Lifetime, follows three couples as they deal with discrimination over race, religion and age from their loved ones, who will stop at nothing to make sure they don’t get married. The social experiment takes place over a four-week period and features Married at First Sight‘s relationship expert Pastor Calvin Roberson, who attempts to help the couples cope with their difficult families while uncovering personal issues within their relationships.

The Lifetime press release for the new season reads, “In this four-week social experiment, ordained minister, marriage coach and expert Pastor Cal Roberson from hit franchise Married at First Sight helps three couples who are deeply in love, but whose friends and families do not approve of their relationships. They must overcome differences in religion, race and age as they determine if they want to get married or go their separate ways. This season, Pastor Cal leads three couples from Atlanta, GA through an immersive experimental process with their loved ones to unearth the sources of their objections and perceived prejudice to help them find acceptance and support. Will these critical family members endorse the relationships and attend the weddings, or will they try to shatter their future happiness together?”

Tune in Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love on Lifetime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your reality TV coverage and entertainment news!

