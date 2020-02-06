How to Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Premiere Online

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 premieres tonight, February 6 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on NBC. The description for Episode 1, titled “Manhunter,” reads, “Jake leads a manhunt after an assassination attempt on a city councilor; Holt adjusts to his new position as a uniformed officer.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Two New Episodes Will Air For Tonight’s Season 7 Premiere

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Back for Season 7 with an '80s-Style TrailerDetective Jake Peralta, former captain Holt and the rest of the Nine-Nine team are back to take down crime and put away bad guys on Season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, premiering Thursday, February 6 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCBrooklyn99 » Brooklyn Nine-Nine Premieres Thursday, February 6th 8/7c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: https://www.nbc.com/brooklyn-nine-nine/episodes BROOKLYN NINE-NINE ON SOCIAL: Like Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BrooklynNineNine Follow Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NBCBrooklyn99 Find Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Tumblr: http://nbcbrooklyn99.tumblr.com/ Follow Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nbcbrooklyn99 The hilarious heroics of New York's funniest police precinct continue for a new season, with a brand-new home: NBC. Find Brooklyn Nine-Nine trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://NBCtv.tumblr.com/ NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT BROOKLYN NINE-NINE SNL alum Andy Samberg and Emmy winner Andre Braugher lead this diverse, critically acclaimed ensemble that solves crimes like only they can – with tons of humor and the heart to match. Winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series and from Executive Producers Michael Schur and Dan Goor, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has captured the hearts of millions, and NBC is proud to be a part of the story. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Back for Season 7 with an '80s-Style Trailer https://youtu.be/QuJ1ih5srzw Brooklyn Nine-Nine https://www.youtube.com/NBCBrooklyn99 2020-01-09T23:37:47.000Z

Fans will get two back-to-back new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine tonight to kick off Season 7. The synopsis for the second episode, titled “Captain Kim,” reads, “The new captain of the Nine-Nine invites the squad over to her house for a dinner party.”

Season 7 may be the shortest season of the series yet, according to Newsweek. NBC only has 13 episodes slated for Season 7, which is five less than Season 6, and ten episodes shorter than the each of the previous seasons that aired on Fox. However, NBC originally only had 13 episodes scheduled for Season 6 last year, and ended up adding five more down the road, so fans might have a few more episodes to look forward to later this year if NBC updates the schedule again.

For those who are new to the series, the official NBC description of the show reads, “The hilarious heroics of New York’s funniest police precinct continue for a new season, with a brand-new home: NBC. SNL alum Andy Samberg and Emmy winner Andre Braugher lead this diverse, critically acclaimed ensemble that solves crimes like only they can – with tons of humor and the heart to match. Winner of a Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series and from Executive Producers Michael Schur and Dan Goor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has captured the hearts of millions, and NBC is proud to be a part of the story.”

Tune in Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST on NBC to catch new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news!

READ NEXT: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Premiere Time, Date & Schedule

