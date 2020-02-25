How to Watch Bucks vs Raptors Online Without Cable

In a huge showdown between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks (49-8) will head to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Raptors (42-15) Tuesday night.

Bucks vs Raptors Preview

This rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals should be an exciting preview of what the finals could look like again this year. The Raptors sent Milwaukee home last year and went on to win it all. Milwaukee wants this to be its year.

The Bucks have won three straight after most recently handling the Washington Wizards, 137-134 in overtime. Khris Middleton led the Bucks in scoring with 40 points against the Wizards, and his huge three-pointer with just over 30 seconds left sealed it for the Bucks.

Middleton is second on the team in scoring behind reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the team in nearly every major statistical category, and is the favorite to be the most valuable player in the NBA for the second year in a row. Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, and the talent around him this year has been playing quite well.

Antetokounmpo is one of four Bucks players averaging in double figures including Middleton (21.1 points a game), Eric Bledsoe (15.8 points a game) and center Brook Lopez (10.7 points per contest.

“We want to win as many games as possible, but our goal is to win the whole thing,” Antetokounmpo said this recently. “If you win every game, that would be great. But we cannot lose focus. We can’t lose track of our actual goal, which is getting better every day, keep learning every day, and win the whole thing.”

The Raptors have won two straight after Brooklyn snapped their 15-game winning streak on February 12. Most recently, Toronto dismantled the Indiana Pacers, 127-81. Forward Pascal Siakam led the way for the Raptors, scoring 21 points in the victory. Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 11 assists, which was his sixth straight double-double, so the Bucks will want to try to extinguish the fire under Lowry.

Lowry said after the game that he knew a tougher contest awaited his team when the Bucks came to town. “They’re a well-coached team, they’re a well-oiled machine,” Lowry said of Milwaukee. “All we can do is worry about ourselves.”

The Raptors have been playing better than anyone may have predicted after the loss of superstar Kawhi Leonard. Lowry and Siakam are two six Raptors players scoring in double figures, and the team has been playing some of the stingiest defense in the league. The Raptors are giving up just 104.5 points a game, which is the third-lowest total in the league.

The Bucks are allowing the fewest points per game in the league, however, with 101.8. Milwaukee also leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 120 points a game, while Toronto is also third in that category, with 113.3 points per contest, so these teams are very well-matched.

This will be the first of three games between the Bucks and Raptors this year.