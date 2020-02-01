How to Watch Cornell vs Yale Basketball

The Yale Bulldogs basketball team will host the Cornell Big Red in Ivy League play on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time)

Cornell vs Yale Preview

The Bulldogs clobbered the Columbia Lions 93-62 at home on Friday to improve to 15-4 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

Yale shot 38-of-67 (56.7%) from the field and 14-of-29 (48.3%) from deep, setting a new season high for 3-pointers.

“Our whole game plan is trying to go inside out,” Bulldogs head coach James Jones said, according to the Yale Daily News. “We think we’re really good at the basket. And if they’re gonna try to take that away, well that’s going to open up shots on the perimeter. We got those looks and we got some in transition.”

He added: “We had 26 assists. I mean, that’s an incredible number for a Division I basketball game, to find guys that much. Our guys do a really good job of looking for each other, making that extra pass. It’s fun to watch.”

Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton tied his career high — set in the team’s previous game — with 20 points, coming off the bench to shoot 6-of-10 from distance. Fellow guard Azar Swain went 4-of-8 from deep en route to 16 points.

“We all know what Matt is capable of,” Swain said, per the Yale Daily News. “He puts in the work every day.”

Cornell bested the Columbia Lions 62-50 at home last week to snap a streak of 10 consecutive loss in games against Division I foes. Yesterday, they fell to the Brown Bears 74-63 on the road to slip to 4-12 on the year — a record that includes a pair of victories over Division III foes — and 1-2 in Ivy League play.

The Big Red are one of the worst long-range shooting teams in Division I, ranking 339th out of 353 programs in 3-point percentage (28.4%).

“This has never happened to me before,” Cornell head coach Brian Earl said after the team shot 3-of-21 (14.3%) from deep in a 62-59 loss to the Lafayette Leopards in December, according to The Cornell Daily Sun. “On the spectrum of guys that I have coached and played with, these guys are not bad shooters. We shoot the ball very well in practice, but for some reason when we get into games it is an epic drought like I’ve never seen before.”

He added: “We’ve had two one-point losses, one two-point loss, and now a three-point loss, so four 3-pointers made would be very helpful for us at this point in the season. But, this is sort of uncharted territory for me — I’ve never been a part of something quite like this before.”