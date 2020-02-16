Daytona 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off Sunday with the highly anticipated Daytona 500.

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fox (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Daytona 500 live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

2020 Daytona 500 Preview

The Daytona 500 is a 200-lap, 500-mile race on a 2.5-mile track. In the Duels at Daytona earlier in the week, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the pole position, and Alex Bowman will also be in the first row. One of the favorites to win the race, Joey Logano, will take the inside row spot in the second row.

Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing won the race last year, but Hamlin knows it won’t be easy for him or his teammates to have repeated success in such a competitive event.

“It’s almost impossible,” Hamlin said of repeating. “I enjoy the challenge of us going out there. I like our chances any time there are changes, that our organization adapts quicker than anyone.”

A few things to watch for in the race? Brands will continue the more recent tradition of sticking together while on the race track. “We will work together, but I want these guys to be adaptive out there,” Jim Campbell, vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports for Chevrolet, said this week. “At 200 miles an hour, they have to be smart. All things being equal, I want them to help a Chevy.”

The race may also be the final one for a few racing staples: the great Kyle Busch, who is a two-time Cup Series champion, could very well participate in his final race. It will also very likely be the final Daytona 500 race for the legendary Jimmie Johnson as a full-time driver.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Clint Bowyer may just have the best philosophy about what it takes to compete in this event: “We all know that you are only as good as your last race. You can’t go on a swing of bad races or have a bad year or whatever else. You have to be the total package and that is probably more so today… than ever. You have to be the total package in that race car and out of it as well.”