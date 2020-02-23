How to Watch DC vs Los Angeles XFL Online Without Cable

The third week of the XFL season wraps up as the LA Wildcats (0-2) host the DC Defenders (2-0) on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of DC vs Los Angeles on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the Fox channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch DC vs Los Angeles live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of DC vs Los Angeles on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of DC vs Los Angeles on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

DC Defenders vs Los Angeles Wildcats Preview

The Defenders are off to a 2-0 start and on top of the XFL East, riding strong quarterback play from Cardale Jones. The former National Championship winning quarterback at Ohio State leads the league in passing with 511 yards and has thrived in his opportunity in the first-year league.

“I think it was it was a great opportunity for me to take advantage of the opportunity to have finally have a chance to start and play and contribute to the organization instead of just being pretty much a practice player in the NFL,” Jones told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I was lucky enough to be in a room with some unbelievable quarterbacks [in the NFL], first in Buffalo with EJ Manuel and a guy named Tyrod Taylor who we all know of.”

Jones said with the starting reps under his belt in the XFL, he’s been able to grow in a way he wouldn’t have been able to in the NFL on the sideline.

“I think the biggest difference from [the NFL] to now is finally having the opportunity to show what I got,” Jones told Schefter. “And definitely I grew a lot in the mental aspect of being a quarterback. And not just been a quarterback, being an NFL player or professional football player. There’s a lot of things that kind of goes without being said of what you need to require, what you need to do, or how you need to act. And I learned that, and it got me here which I’m thankful for. But I think that’s the biggest difference and definitely with my growth.”

On defense, the Defenders have allowed just three touchdowns in two games, scoring twice on the defensive side of the ball off turnovers. DC leads in the XFL in points per game allowed (9.6), yards per play allowed (4.03) and yards per passing attempt (4.6).

That’ll make life hard on journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson, who has played for 13 NFL teams in his career. The latest was the Detroit Lions last season. Now he’s looking to turn around the Wildcats.

It’s been a tough year so far for LA, which fired its defensive coordinator after just one game earlier this season. The Wildcats allowed 37 points in their opener, which is the high-mark for the season.

“We recognize that there are issues we need to address for the 2020 season,” Moss said. “While these decisions are difficult, we have given this significant thought. We are here to put the best possible product on the field for our fans. We thank Pepper for his contributions to the Wildcats and we are looking forward to our home opener this weekend.”

With the return of Johnson to the roster in Week 2, coupled with a new defensive approach, the Wildcats played a solid game against the Renegades last week in a 25-18 loss. They even led late after the XFL’s first 3-point conversion. However, a late touchdown sunk LA’s chances of picking up their first win.