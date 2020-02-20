Democratic Debate Live Stream: Watch Tonight’s Las Vegas Debate Online

Tonight’s Democratic debate is hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent. There are numerous ways to watch the debate tonight live online, even if you don’t have cable. Read on to see all the many options that are available to you today.

Here’s How You Can Stream the Debate Tonight

Tonight’s Democratic debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last for two hours until 11 p.m. Eastern.

The debate will be televised on NBC and MSNBC. There are many ways to watch a live stream of tonight’s debate online. You can stream the debate at NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, or The Nevada Independent’s website. You can also stream the debate live on NBC News’ Facebook page or MSNBC’s Facebook page.

If you prefer, you can also watch the debate via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services.

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Hulu with Live TV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

AT&T TV Now: AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial.

While you wait for the debate to start, you can watch this Pre-Show on NBC.

Lineup & Details for the February 19 Debate

The debate tonight is being hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and The Nevada Independent.

The candidates in tonight’s debate are:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

The lineup looks a little different than previous debates. We’ll only have six people this time. Andrew Yang dropped out of the race after the New Hampshire caucus, so he won’t be in the debate tonight. Tom Steyer also didn’t qualify for the debate, but Michael Bloomberg did qualify this time around.

The moderators from NBC are Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, and Hallie Jackson. Vanessa Huac from Telemundo and Jon Ralston from The Nevada Independent are also moderating the debate tonight.

Polling requirements are more stringent for tonight’s debate, but the donation requirements were dropped. Candidates must have 10 percent in at least four national or early-state polls in Nevada or South Carolina, or 12 percent in at least two early-state polls. They can also qualify if they have a delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire.

The next debate after this one is hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus, CBS, and Twitter. That debate will be Tuesday night, February 25, in South Carolina.

