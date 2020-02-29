How to Watch Denver vs Oklahoma Gymnastics Online Without Cable

The No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners women’s gymnastics team (14-0, 2-0 Big 12) will host the No. 6 Denver Pioneers (11-3-1, 0-2 Big 12) on Saturday.

The meet is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU.

Denver vs Oklahoma Preview

The Sooners scored a 197.650 their last time out, lowering their season average to 197.836 and besting the then-No. 25 Stanford Cardinal at home. For the first time all season, two-time NCAA all-around champion Maggie Nichols didn’t compete; she nursed a sprained ankle suffered in practice.

“I mean, are we missing those scores? Sure,” Sooners head coach K.J. Kindler said, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “But we also have a lot of great people stepping in with some good scores and filling the void. I think that’s good for our future.”

Olivia Trautman competed on vault for just the the third time all season, as a foot injury kept her out of the event earlier in the campaign. She notched a perfect 10, the first of her career in the event.

“She did a lot of trampoline as a youth, and honestly her air awareness is beyond awesome,” Kindler said, per The Oklahoma Daily. “And so when you come back and you’re feeling good, and you can see it, and you know where it is you can stick it any time.”

Nichols is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday.

The Sooners and the Pioneers competed against one another at the Metroplex Cup in Forth Worth, TX, on Jan. 25. Oklahoma took the title, while then-No. 4 Denver scored a 196.575 to tie the then-No. 5 Alabama Crimson for second ahead of the then-No. 18 Georgia Bulldogs.

Anastasia Webb claimed a share of the all-around title with a 39.650.

“I think that we’re still getting better, and that we can really set ourselves apart this weekend,” Nichols said, per The Oklahoma Daily. “Even though Denver is a great team, we need to take the meet seriously even though we have beat them before, and just do what we do, and do even better than we’ve done.”

The Pioneers claimed four of five individual titles but fell to the BYU Cougars 196.200-195.175 at home a week ago, days after losing Lynnzee Brown and Mia Sundstrom to season-ending injuries.

Maddie Karr claimed her sixth all-around title of the season, posting a 39.425. She tied a career high with a 9.950 on floor for that event’s title.

“I’m so incredibly proud of these young women,” Denver head coach Melissa Kutcher-Rinehart said after the Feb. 22 meet, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We have had our fair share of adversity over the last two weeks, and we’re obviously making lineup adjustments. Right now, it’s one meet at a time, but we will be where we need to be by postseason.”

She added: “Not having Mia Sundstrom and Lynnzee Brown is a challenge. They are incredible athletes, but they both showed tremendous character. They were energetic, cheering and were fantastic teammates.”