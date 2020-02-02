Dog Bowl III Time & Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Tonight, Dog Bowl III premieres on Animal Planet. This adorable competition features adult rescue dogs and is a companion to Sunday’s Puppy Bowl. You might see this adorable competition listed on TV Guide or your DVR as Puppy Bowl XVI Presents The Dog Bowl III. The Dog Bowl starts tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on Animal Planet.

Streaming Options

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Animal Planet on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Animal Planet is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Animal Planet is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Animal Planet is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Dog Bowl Starts at 8 PM Eastern

Dog Bowl III starts at 8 p.m. Eastern today (7 p.m. Central/ 8 p.m. Pacific), Saturday, February 1, 2020. It lasts for just an hour, ending at 9:01 p.m. Eastern. So you’ll want to set your DVR or watch live so you don’t miss a thing.

To find out what channel Animal Planet is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Animal Planet is on for you in your region.

Dog Bowl III Preview

Sixty-four dogs are competing in the Dog Bowl III, Animal Planet shared. The only requirement to compete in this competition is that the adult dog must be a rescue dog. Other than that, there is no breed, age, or size restriction, 1067 The Eagle reported. Some animals are special needs, but all are special rescues.

You can see the full lineup here for today. The dogs range in age from 3 to 14 and are on two teams: Team Oldies and Team Goldies. The dogs hail from 32 rescues. They’ve been training and getting ready for the big game and are ready to run to the end zone with their plush toys. It’ll be a great night for dog fans everywhere.

Here’s a sneak peek at Mack, who represents Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary and will be competing tonight.

VideoVideo related to dog bowl iii time & live stream: how to watch online without cable 2020-02-01T19:00:40-05:00

Animal Planet describes the Dog Bowl this way: “(A) furry football competition created for adult dogs living in rescues and shelters who are frequently passed over for their younger counterparts. … The one-hour special will feature all adoptable adult dogs in need of their forever homes.”

According to Animal Planet, Dog Bowl works with shelters and rescues to fill their rosters for the big day, where dogs go “nose-to-nose for touchdowns, furry fumbles, and ultimately the win.” The goal is to promote adoption so adult dogs can find their forever (or “furever”) homes too.