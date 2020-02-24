How to Watch Dubai Tennis Championships 2020 Online Without Cable

The Dubai Tennis Championships men’s tournament will run from Feb. 24-29 at Aviation Club Tennis Centre.

In the United States, the Dubai Tennis Championships will be televised on the Tennis Channel. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Tennis Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

The Tennis Channel is included in the “Fubo Extra” add-on, which can be added to the standard FuboTV base package. Both come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV plus Fubo Extra, you can then watch the Tennis Channel’s Dubai Tennis Championships coverage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch each day’s coverage on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Tennis Channel is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both packages cost $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the Tennis Channel if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Tennis Channel’s Dubai Tennis Championships coverage on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

2020 Dubai Tennis Championships Preview

The women’s draw concluded on Saturday, as Simona Halep became the fourth woman to claim a second Dubai singles title.

Roger Federer built on his tournament record with an eighth singles title a year ago, but he won’t be on hand to defend his championship. On Thursday, the 38-year-old announced on Twitter that he’d undergone knee surgery a day prior.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” Federer wrote. “I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.”

He added: “As a result, I will unfortunately have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone’s support.”

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, the only other man with multiple Dubai singles titles, is seeking his fifth. The 32-year-old last won the event in 2013, and he hasn’t participated since 2016.

“I missed it. I haven’t played here for [four] years and I look forward to getting out on the court,” Djokovic said, according to the official ATP Tour website. “I started off the season in the best possible way in Australia and I am hoping I can continue that streak this week in Dubai.”

Djokovic hasn’t played since Feb. 2, when he bested Dominic Thiem to claim his record eighth Australian Open title.

The Serb will face wild card Malek Jaziri on Monday in the first round. Djokovic bested the 36-year-old in their lone meeting, conceding just three games in a two-set victory in Dubai four years ago.

“We get along very well. He is a super nice guy and we train a lot,” Djokovic said, per the ATP Tour site. “It is unfortunate. It is very odd that that happened, in terms of the draw, but he is a very talented player and he is very experienced as well. He has played many years on the Tour.”

Jaziri last played in the tournament in 2018, when he upset Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas — this year’s No. 2 seed — en route to the semifinals. That same year, he knocked Alexander Zverev out of the Beijing Open to reach the quarterfinals.

“He upset Zverev [two years ago] in China, so he doesn’t feel much pressure playing on the centre courts of the big tournaments,” Djokovic said, per the tour’s site. “I have got to approach that very seriously and try to bring my best game, because my first match after several weeks of a break is tricky.”