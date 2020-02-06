How to Watch ‘All or Nothing: Philadelphia Eagles’ Online

The fifth installment in Amazon’s All or Nothing docuseries will feature the Philadelphia Eagles

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘All or Nothing: Philadelphia Eagles’ Preview

Amazon’s All or Nothing is often compared to HBO’s Hard Knocks, and while both are produced by NFL Films, Hard Knocks focuses exclusively on training camp, while All or Nothing takes a comprehensive look at the entire season for one NFL team. The series follows each of its subjects starting at the time of the NFL draft, and concluding with the playoffs. This season will follow the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the 2019 season.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Eagles president Don Smolenski told the media that his team was randomly chosen to participate in the series. “There has to be somebody on the show,” Smolenski said. “And if there are no volunteers, then the league makes a selection. There’s a certain criteria – I don’t remember all of the criteria – for those teams that cannot be chosen. And if you don’t fit that criteria, your name goes into a bucket with a group of other teams, and the league picks from the bucket.”

There certainly shouldn’t be any shortage of material for the series to explore. The Eagles had a fairly drama-filled season, which included a playoff appearance after winning four straight to end the year with a 9-7 record. The Eagles battled the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown up until Week 17, and they ended up losing their Wild Card matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Philadelphia also dealt with injuries to Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, among others, all of which are likely to be documented here.

“This type of programming is good for the league, good for the whole,” Smolenski said, acknowledging the benefits of the series. “That’s why the owners voted on and approved it. These shows provide content to the fans. All fans, not just fans of a particular team. It gives some insight into what it’s like to go through a season. It’s appealing to a broader audience of fans,” Smolenski noted.

Last season, the Carolina Panthers were the featured team on the series, while the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Arizona Cardinals have also proceeded the Eagles on the show.