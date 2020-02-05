How to Watch ETSU vs Chattanooga Basketball

The Chattanooga Mocs basketball team will host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in Southern Conference play on Wednesday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

ETSU vs Chattanooga Preview

The Buccaneers had a five-game winning streak snapped a week ago, when they fell to the Mercer Bears 71-55 at home. They bounced back with an 82-65 beatdown of the UNC Greensboro Spartans on Saturday, improving to 19-4 overall and 8-2 in conference play behind a 30-point effort from guard Tray Boyd III.

The Spartans took a 19-5 lead about six minutes into the contest, but ETSU rallied to tie things up by the midway break.

“I’m obviously very proud of our response from Wednesday night when Mercer came in here and whipped our tails and Greensboro whipped our tails at the start of the game,” ETSU head coach Steve Forbes said, according to the Johnson City Press. “Our guys showed a lot of character by not folding and staying the course.”

Boyd went 10-of-16 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range, adding a trio of assists.

“I’ve been coaching a long time and I’m not sure I’ve seen too many better individual performances than what Tray Boyd showed us today,” Forbes said, per the Johnson City Press. “I was real proud of him the way he played.”

Fellow Bucs guard Bo Hodges added 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, pulling down a game-high 11 rebounds.

“Every win’s a big win,” Hodges said, per the Johnson City Press. “But this one is a big win. They’re one of the top teams in our league. I was proud of us.”

Chattanooga fell to the Western Carolina Catamounts 64-61 at home on Saturday, slipping to 14-9 on the season and 5-5 in SoCon action.

Neither team shot well: The Mocs went 22-of-65 (33.8%) from the field and 7-of-27 (25.9%) from 3-point range; Western Carolina went 24-of-58 (41.4%) and 4-of-23 (17.4%).

Chattanooga guard David Jean-Baptiste scored a team-high 17 points, connecting on 7 of 16 attempts from the floor.

A Jean-Baptiste bucket with two minutes remaining gave his side a 57-54 advantage. Western Carolina gathered a pair of offensive rebounds on the ensuing possession, leading to a layup.

Following an empty Mocs possession, the Catamounts took the lead for good with a jumper from forward Carlos Dotson in the final minute.

“Basketball happens sometimes,” Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We could have been in the same scenario with both teams blazing from the three-point line and shot the ball well. Instead of 64-61, it’s 84-81. We’d be sitting here in the same deal. It would have been the same exact plays.

“Offensive rebounds, loose scrap balls, the same exact plays.”