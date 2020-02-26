How to Watch ETSU vs Wofford Basketball

The Wofford Terriers basketball team will host the ETSU Buccaneers in Southern Conference play on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have won seven straight and 12 of their last 13 to improve to 25-4 on the season and 14-2 in conference play.

On Saturday, they edged the Samford Bulldogs 80-74 on the road behind an 18-point, 8-rebound effort from guard Tray Boyd III.

Bucs center Lucas N’Guessan added 15 points and pulled down a career-high 15 rebounds.

“I was afraid coming in here because Samford can really score,” ETSU head coach Steve Forbes said, according to the Johnson City Press. “We gave them confidence by not coming ready to defend. I’m not going to say we didn’t come ready to play. We just didn’t come ready to play championship-level defense.”

Big man Jeromy Rodriguez, who leads the Bucs in rebounds per game (7.9) and field-goal percentage (64.7%), is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday after he missed 13 games with a foot injury.

“It’s a big boost to our team,” Forbes said, per the Johnson City Press. “He’s an emotional and spiritual leader. He’s a really good player. Obviously, he’s going to help us inside, rebounding, defense, scoring around the basket.”

A victory in one of the Bucs’ two remaining scheduled games would clinch at least a share of the SoCon regular season title — they hold one-game advantages over the Furman Paladins and the UNC Greensboro Spartans in conference play.

“We’re in control of our own destiny,” Forbes said, per the Johnson City Press. “We don’t have to worry about anybody else winning or losing. We just have to go on the court and take care of business.”

The Terriers have dropped five straight to fall to 16-13 overall and 8-8 in the SoCon.

They blew an 11-point lead in the second half of a tilt with Furman on Saturday, ultimately falling 67-66.

“Nothing I could say to the team right now is going to make them feel better,” Wofford head coach Jay McAuley said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “It was just a tough one. Our guys fought so hard and deserved better, we just didn’t make the plays at the end of the game.”

Wofford guard Storm Murphy led the team with 17 points and dished a game-high 5 assists. Guard Nate Hoover and forward Chevez Goodwin added 15 apiece for the Terriers.

The program will honor Hoover and fellow senior guards Trevor Stumpe and Donovan Theme-Love ahead of Wednesday’s contest, Wofford’s last home game of the season.

“I know it’s our last home game,” Hoover said, according to GoUpstate.com. “When you enjoy it so much, you don’t really think about anything else. You’re just out there playing and enjoying the moment. Next thing you know, you’re a senior and it’s senior night and it’s crazy. But it’s not like we feel close to the end. I’m sad that it’s my last game here, but I’m not too upset because we have a lot more basketball to play.”