How to Watch Extreme Makeover Home Edition Reboot Online Without Cable

HGTV’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back starting on Feb 16, 2020. The series will follow host Jesse Tyler Ferguson and feature an array of celebrity guest stars. The reboot premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of HGTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition Preview

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired on ABC, but it has been rebooted by HGTV. The reboot will feature an all-new cast during the initial 10-episode run.

As for why they brought the show back, Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brand officer for Discovery, said the show is iconic. “It’s an emotional story centered around a house. There is real drama, and real stakes around a home being rebuilt,” she told Variety.

When it aired on ABC, the show was hosted by Ty Pennington, who is a carpenter and had experience with home improvement, but this time around, the network decided to go in a different direction. Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be hosting the series as one of the main ways HGTV put their own creative spin on the idea.

“It is such a privilege to be able to meet people who need something and be able to give them that thing that they need,” Ferguson said in a trailer for the new season.

Ty Pennington will not be gone from the show forever, however. On Feb 13, 2020, HGTV posted on Instagram to announce he would make an appearance. Pennington responded to questions about his return, saying he’s honored to be part of the show again this time around.

“I’m honored to roll up my sleeves and relive the magic of the most positive, life-changing show I’ve ever been a part of,” Ty said in a press release. “I’m passionate about design and making positive change in people’s lives. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition shows you what amazing things can happen when people work together.”

The sneak peek for the season is emotional, which will be the feeling HGTV goes for in the first season of the show. The video features a voiceover saying that the show is delivering brand new hope for families.

Guest stars this season include Tarek El Moussa, star of HGTV’s own Flip or Flop, Jasmine Roth from Hidden Potential, and Tamara Day from Bargain Mansions. Don’t expect renovators and home experts to be the only type of guest stars for season one, though: HGTV has already announced a few more guests.

One such guest is country singer LeAnn Rimes. She said in a press release that she felt she had to have a hand in the reboot since she was an “avid fan” of the original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

The first renovation completed by the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot crew took place in Clovis, California alongside De Young Properties. The homeowner, California Fire Captain Nick Reeder, is the father of twin daughters. His wife passed away in April 2018.

