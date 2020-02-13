How to Watch FIU vs Louisiana Tech Basketball

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (17-7, 8-4 C-USA) will host the Florida International Golden Panthers (17-8, 8-4 C-USA) at the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston Thursday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including most Conference USA games).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch FIU vs Louisiana Tech live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

FIU vs Louisiana Tech Preview

With both teams currently tied for third place in Conference USA play, this will be a huge game for both FIU and Louisiana Tech.

The Panthers have won three in a row, with their most recent victory coming against Florida Atlantic, 66-59. FIU is second in the conference, averaging 78.5 points a game. Their weakness so far has been defense. The Panthers are allowing 72.4 points a game, which has them ranked ninth in the C-USA.

FIU has had a well-balanced offensive attack, with four players averaging in double figures, led by senior forward Devon Andrews, who is scoring 16 points a game. Osasumwen Osaghae has also played well, averaging 13.2 points while also leading the team in rebounds, hauling in 8.4 a game.

The Bulldogs have lost two straight, and they’re coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to Marshall. This is the first time this season they have lost back-to-back games, and they are looking to stop the bleeding before it gets worse.

Louisiana Tech is netting 74.5 points a game, which is sixth in the conference, but they have the stingiest defense in the C-USA, giving up just 62.6 points per contest.

Guard Daquan Bracey leads the Bulldogs in scoring, tallying 12.6 points a game. Forward Mubarak Muhammed has also provided a solid presence in the paint, scoring 8.5 points a game while leading the team in rebounds with 8.7 a game. Both players will need to have solid games if the Bulldogs want to hold the Panthers off.

Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol knows that FIU will be an extremely tough challenge. “Playing a team we’re tied within the standings, it’s a great opportunity and one we’re excited about,” Konkol said. “Our guys understand what time of year it is. This is February. It’s a chance to separate yourself, to make moves in the standing and chance to keep improving to take steps to achieve those goals we set out with at the beginning of the year.”