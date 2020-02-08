How to Watch Harvard vs Brown Basketball

The Harvard Crimson (14-6, 3-2 in Ivy) will head to the Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence to face the Brown Bears (10-8, 3-2 in Ivy).

Harvard vs Brown Preview

The Crimson are fresh off a 78-77 win over Yale Friday. Guard Noah Kirkwood led Harvard in scoring with 18 points as the Crimson eked out a victory after a strong second half by Yale. Harvard won after receiving a bit of last-second luck. Yale’s Azar Swain missed what would have been a game-tying free throw, giving Harvard the victory.

“We played a tremendous basketball game against a tremendous team, and so we’re very proud of it, very happy with it,” Crimson head coach Tommy Amaker said after the game. “We recognize how devastating that could have been if that didn’t turn out the way it did, but having said that we did a lot of good things prior to that last possession.”

The win ended a two-game skid for the Crimson, who are scoring 73.5 points a game.

Guard Bryce Aiken and forward Chris Lewis join Kirkwood are the only three Harvard players scoring in double figures. The Crimson are allowing 66.8 points a game on defense, which is second in the conference. Aiken did not travel with the team this weekend, however, as he is out dealing with an ankle injury.

The Bears have won three in a row, with their most recent victory coming in a 67-65 squeaker over Dartmouth. Brown is averaging 68.9 points per game while allowing 70.1 points a contest.

The Bears have three players scoring in double figures, led by guard Brandon Anderson, who is averaging 17.7 points a game. Forward Tamenang Choh is second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points a game. Choh also leads the team in rebounds with 8.4 per contest, and senior guard Zach Hunsaker is also chipping in 10.9 points a game.

Both teams are 3-2 in conference play despite Harvard having the better record, so this game will be crucial for each squad, especially the Crimson if they want a shot at tourney play later on in the season. The Bears are 9-2 at home this season, while Harvard is 7-3 on the road.