How to Watch Haunting in the Heartland Online Without Cable

Haunting In the Heartland premieres tonight, February 21, at 10 p.m. ET on the Travel Channel. Watch as host Steve Shippy, a paranormal expert, investigates a girl’s home in Merrill, Michigan and the history of the town to uncover an evil connection to the girl’s home.

‘Haunting in the Heartland’ Preview

Why This Rapper Is Now a Ghost HunterKnown on stage as Prozak, rapper Steve Shippy has toured the country for years with his music. His haunting and personal lyrics made people scream. But now, he's making people jump for a different reason. He's gone from recording artist to paranormal investigator. After uncovering the supernatural in his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan, Steve headed to Middle America for the new Travel Channel series "Haunting in the Heartland." InsideEdition.com's Liz Lane has more on his full-circle career. 2020-02-17T15:39:44.000Z

Paranormal investigator and documentarian Steve Shippy, who grew up in a haunted house, is on a mission to uncover evil forces in small towns across the country. With the help of local eyewitness accounts, historical records and his own investigations, Shippy hopes to bring peace to the living and a final “resolution” to these stories, according to the Travel Channel.

The heartland region is the center of the United States, Shippy tells the Travel Channel. “The spirits of the heartland are powerful and resilient, just like the living that inhabit that part of the country. Plagued by economic hardship, failed settlements and lost opportunities, those powerful emotions seem to saturate the actual soil itself, like a conductive and ominous residue.”

When it comes to deciding who he’s going to help dispel evil spirits, Shippy tells the Travel Channel, “the most important element for me is helping families who are living in fear and feeling unsafe in their own homes. Nothing is worse than feeling terrified and vulnerable in the one place you are supposed to feel safest. Having grown up in a haunted house, I can completely identify with their terror all too well.”

Each story is told through eyewitness accounts, town archives, visits to historic sites and Shippy’s paranormal toolkit. He helps draw a picture of the town’s spirit, and designs a peaceful resolution with it, reported Broadway World. There are six one-hour episodes in which Shippy visits a new Heartland town to confront the entity and bring closure to the people.

Broadway World reported that this season provides true investigative closure to the mystery of paranormal presence found in Malvern, Iowa (pop. 7,621), Atchison, Kansas (pop. 10,636), Hebron, Kentucky (pop. 5,929), Merrill, Michigan (pop. 735), Holly Springs, Mississippi (pop. 7,621) and Greeneville, Tennessee (pop. 15,062).

In the premiere episode, Shippy travels to Merrill, Michigan, to confront an evil spirit inhabiting the town since the 1800s. In the summer of 1974, a malevolent force invaded a family farm, resulting in an investigation by the local and state police and fire departments, and the FBI. A spontaneous fire drove family members from the home they built by hand. The encounters continued until today, less than a mile away, another family fears for their safety. Joining forces with local authorities and historians, Shippy uncovers a town ravaged by a smallpox epidemic and tragic fires, and another haunting, says Discovery.

Discovery’s corporate website says, “Shippy began documenting his work on film, and to date has produced and directed 10 feature length documentaries (all available on Amazon Prime), including “A Haunting on Hamilton Street,” “A Haunting on Dice Road,” and “A Haunting on Brockway Street” where he investigates haunted locations to uncover the truth, and hopefully bring closure for residents of small towns like his.”

Shippy is also an independent rapper better known by his stage name, Prozak. As a national recording artist for more than 15 years, his music has hit the billboard charts over 200 times, with his most notable album “Paranormal,” charting over 100 times alone. Even his music career is inspired by his childhood quest to solve the equation of what is on the other side of the vale of mortality.

