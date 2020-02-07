How to Watch India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in United States

The Black Caps of New Zealand will host India’s Men in Blue at Eden Park in Auckland for the second of the sides’ three ODIs. The match will take place on Friday night if you’re in the United States.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The match (9 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV in the United States, but anyone in the US can watch New Zealand vs India live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of every match of the India Tour of New Zealand, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch New Zealand vs India live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you don’t watch live, the match will also be available on-demand on ESPN+.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Preview

The Black Caps rebounded from India’s sweep of the sides’ five-match T20 series — which included two Super Overs — to take the first ODI by four wickets at Hamilton’s Seddon Park.

“Sometimes the results go your way, sometimes they don’t,” New Zealand No. 4 Ross Taylor said, according to The New Zealand Herald, “but as long as you’re playing good cricket, and you’re in the game all the time – that’s what matters.”

Taylor notched his 21st ODI century, scoring 109 not out off 84 balls. He led a charge to 348 for the team’s largest run chase in ODI history.

“I had a lot of help out there — the way Henry Nicholls and [Martin Guptill] started, Tom Latham — it’s not easy to come out at five,” Taylor said, per The New Zealand Herald, “and if anything, what made that chase a little easier for us was right/left hand combinations, we knew there was one short boundary and I thought we were able to access and use that to our advantage. There were a lot of cameos and it was nice to finish it early and not take it into that last over.”

Shreyas Iyer, India’s No. 4, secured his first career international century, scoring 103 off 107 balls.

“I am very happy but if it had ended on a winning note I would have been even happier,” the 25-year-old said, according to ESPNcricinfo. “But it’s the first of many, so I’ll take it in my stride and see to it that in the next matches, I finish on the winning side.”

India captain Virat Kohli amassed 51 off 63 balls in partnership with Iyer.

“I think they batted outstandingly well, we thought [347] was good enough, especially with the start we got with the ball,” Kohli said, per The New Zealand Herald. “We were patient enough to get a couple of wickets and got a run out in there as well, but Ross is the most experienced batsmen they have, and Tom’s innings is something I think took the game away from us.

KL Rahul went for 88 not out off 64 balls out of India’s No. 6 spot.

“Talking about KL Rahul, he’s been batting magnificently well,” Iyer said, per ESPNcricinfo. “The way he’s seeing the ball… the time he came in and hit his first six, I literally asked him on the field, ‘Are you seeing the ball like a football?’ He just nodded and laughed. He’s been in tremendous touch and there’s lots to learn from him as well, as a batsman, the way he really plans his innings and then takes on the bowler.”