How to Watch ‘Last Week Tonight’ Season 7 Online Without HBO

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 7 premieres on Feb 16, 2020 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, you can watch Last Week Tonight on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

‘Last Week Tonight’ Season 7 Preview

Season 7 Trailer: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)Last Week Tonight returns Sunday, February 16th at 11pm on HBO. Connect with Last Week Tonight online… Subscribe to the Last Week Tonight YouTube channel for more almost news as it almost happens: http://www.youtube.com/lastweektonight Find Last Week Tonight on Facebook like your mom would: http://www.facebook.com/lastweektonight Follow us on Twitter for news about jokes and jokes about news: http://www.twitter.com/lastweektonight Visit our official site for all that other stuff at once: http://www.hbo.com/lastweektonight 2020-01-15T17:02:13.000Z

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is a late-night talk show that is mostly a satire of recent news, politics and current events. The show airs on HBO, which allows Oliver full freedom to say what he wants and criticize corporations, politicians and anything else that may come to mind.

Last Week Tonight originally premiered in 2014 and has seen constant renewals since. In 2017, the show was renewed for three additional seasons, with season 7 being the last of those three.

The late-night talk show is hosted by comedian, writer and actor John Oliver. Oliver began his career as a stand-up comedian and later became a voice in politics and news. He previously hosted John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show on Comedy Central.

The episodes of the talk show are pre-taped in front of a live studio audience and usually explore a current topic in-depth.

Expect to see use of Oliver’s mascots this season. It’s likely that Jeff the Diseased Lung in a Cowboy Hat, Hoots the NSA Owl, Taryn the Tinder Chicken and other Last Week Tonight puppets will make an appearance at some point in season 7. There will also be ridiculous costumes and props featured.

Oliver recently said that US President Donald Trump has never been invited onto the show, despite Trump tweeting that he had been invited and declined in 2015. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oliver said he had second-guessed whether or not they’d invited him on after that tweet.

“It’s a really discombobulating thing to think, ‘I know you’re wrong, but you are now more confident in your lie than I am in the truth,'” he said. “So I said to our staff: ‘Please tell me—it’s fine, no one is in any trouble—if you just reached out to do any fact-check that could be construed as an invitation.’ And obviously the answer was no. But it’s dangerous how good he is at lying in a way that you feel like he could pass a lie detector test.”

He later said that it was very odd to be on the receiving end of “a meaningless lie.”

Oliver also recently became a US Citizen. Despite working in the US starting in 2006, it was over a decade before he was able to complete the process. He said the process was tense, but he’s now a legal US citizen.

The show has been teasing the premiere of the new season on their Twitter, most recently with an old picture of an awkward-looking Oliver and the caption “We’re back February 16th. Until then, hold this photo close.”

