How to Watch Married at First Sight Season 10 Episode 6 Online

Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 6 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime. The description for tonight’s episode, titled “In Seasickness and in Health,” reads, “Four pairs of newlyweds make the most of their honeymoon with a romantic catamaran trip, while one couple remains on shore to heal their fractured marriage. But despite sunny skies, there are tough seas ahead for two pairs of stranger spouses.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Lifetime is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

Lifetime is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Brandon Doesn’t Like Being Followed by Production & Zach Asks Mindy How He Can Be More Attracted to Her

It looks like four of the couples are enjoying the final few days of their honeymoon, which comes complete with a boat ride, some swimming and a bit of romance. However, the “next on” promo from last week’s episode promises some some extra drama as well, specifically involving Brandon, who doesn’t like being followed by cameras everywhere (despite the fact that he is on a reality show).

“There are some things that he says to production that I don’t agree with, and he’s kind of abrasive and aggressive,” Taylor says during a confessional, while a clip shows Brandon shoving his hand in the face of a camera while trying to get on an elevator. Another clip shows him snapping at everyone on the bus as they head to the airport, saying “I’m gonna calm down when I’m in Washington. F–k y’all.”

Mindy and Zach are still struggling with their attraction issues as well; a clip shows Zach asking Mindy what she can do to make him more attracted to her (what?!), which obviously doesn’t sit well with the figure skater. A clearly-aggravated Mindy responds “what, you want me to get breast implants or something? What the f–k do you want me to do?”

Tune in Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on Lifetime to catch new episodes of Married at First Sight. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your MAFS coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: Married at First Sight Season 10 Couples Predictions: First Impressions

