How to Watch Michigan vs Rutgers Basketball Online Without Cable

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights basketball team will host the Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten play on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan vs Rutgers Preview

The Wolverines opened their campaign with six consecutive wins — a stretch that included victories over the then-No. 6 UNC Tar Heels and the then-No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs — to reach No. 4 in The Associated Press poll. Michigan then plummeted out of the rankings altogether with a 4-8 stretch that ended with a four-game losing streak.

They’ve since won five of six to improve to 16-9 on the year and 7-7 in conference play. The Wolverines claimed their third consecutive victory on Sunday, pounding the Indiana Hoosiers 89-65 at home.

Michigan wing Franz Wagner led the team with 16 points and pulled down a game-high 8 rebounds. Forward Brandon Johns Jr. added 14 points off the Wolverines bench, shooting 3-of-3 from deep.

“I feel like we’re back in the beginning of the year a little bit,” Johns said, according to The Michigan Daily. “We’re all just so connected, trusting each other and knocking down shots.”

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson led all participants with 11 assists. He shot 4-of-7 from the field for 12 points and turned the ball over just once.

“He made some great decisions with the basketball,” Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard said, per The Michigan Daily. “He did a really good job of controlling the tempo of the game. One thing that was critical with him was his decision making and that he was hunting for singles. He wasn’t trying to make the home-run play. Finding guys who were open, being patient with the basketball, reading what the defense gives him.”

The Scarlet Knights notched their third victory over a ranked opponent on Saturday, besting the then-No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini 72-57 at home to improve to 18-8 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten play.

Rutgers wing Ron Harper Jr. led all participants with 27 points, tying the second-best mark of his career. He shot 11-of-14 from the field and 5-of-5 from distance.

“It was Ron’s night and we got him the basketball,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said, per AP. “That’s what makes us a good team, it’s different players’ night and different games we embrace the success someone else has. That’s the sign of a good team.”

The Scarlet Knights are now 17-0 at the Louis Brown Athletic Center. They’re the first Big Ten squad to win their first 17 home games since the Hoosiers pulled off the feat in 2015-16.

“We’ve won every game because we expected to win every game,” Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy said, per AP. “But honestly, we are just taking it one game at a time, not looking ahead. We’ll be focused on Michigan.”