How to Watch Michigan State vs Maryland Without Cable

Maryland has a chance to move one step closer to earning the top seed in the Big Ten tournament and a share of the regular season title as a feisty Michigan State squad comes to Xfinity Center on Saturday.

Michigan State vs Maryland Preview

Maryland is on the verge of history, with a victory on Saturday against Michigan State giving the program at least a share of their first regular season conference title in a decade. But coach Mark Turgeon is just focused on keeping his squad focused at the task at hand, which is a hungry Spartans squad eager to shake things up.

“We’re all aware of it, what’s going on. And we’ve been aware of it since we’ve had the lead in the league because it just became a big deal. … But our guys have done an incredible job of just locking into the task at hand,” Turgeon said.

Maryland bounced back from a rare conference loss to Ohio State with a narrow 74-73 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday. After the game, Turgeon expressed some frustration over the 8 p.m. tip-off time for the game.

“My goal is to be in my driveway by 4:30 in the morning,” Turgeon said during an on-court interview. “We played a nine o’clock Eastern [time zone] game at Minnesota on a Wednesday. It makes no sense.”

Despite the team having plane problems and having to stay overnight, Turgeon apologized for the comments.

“I want to apologize to the Big Ten,” Turgeon said, via 24/7 Sports. “I made a comment about, ‘I just want to be in my driveway by 4:30. We shouldn’t have played this game.’ Apologize to the Big Ten. Whatever you throw at us, I love being in the Big Ten, it’s a great league.

“All the leadership. So I apologize for that. We’ll get home eventually. We’ve got plane problems. So me popping off probably caused the plane problems. So we’ll get home sometime.”

Michigan State has won three of its last four games, with the lone loss coming to Maryland just two weeks ago. The Spartans could not slow down Anthony Cowan in that game, allowing the Terrapins guard to score 24 points. Michigan State also allowed a seven-point lead with just over three minutes remaining slip away.

“That’s what happens — you have championship seasons, you win some games that maybe you shouldn’t win,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said. “I don’t think our game they should’ve won. I don’t think that game (Wednesday at Minnesota) they should’ve won. That’s what great teams do. Give them credit.”

Maryland is a two-point home favorite for the matchup. The total for the game is set at 138.