How to Watch Murray State vs Belmont Basketball

The Murray State Racers (17-5) take their 11-game winning streak on the road to Nashville when to take on the Belmont Bruins (16-7) at the Curb Event Center Thursday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season (including most OVC games)

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Murray State vs Belmont live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Murray State vs Belmont Preview

The Racers enter this game in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, and they’re riding a 11-game winning streak. Murray State currently has a 1.5 game lead over Austin Peay, who is on a 10-game winning streak of its own, so the Racers will need a win to keep their grip on the conference.

Murray State is averaging 77.6 points a game, and their attack has been a well-balanced one. The team has four players averaging in double figures, led by guard Tevin Brown, who is netting 18.5 points a game. Forwards KJ Williams (13.2 points a game) and Anthony Smith (10.4 points a game) have been solid contributors all season, as has guard Jaiveon Eaves, who is chipping in 10.4 points per contest.

Defense has been the strong suit for the Racers this season, however. Murray State is allowing 64.8 points a game, the lowest given up by any team in the OVC. The Racers are also out-rebounding their opponents, hauling in 8.2 more boards a game than those they play against. They will face a tough test in Tennessee, however.

Belmont has won two straight, with their most recent victory coming Saturday against Jacksonville State, 78-64. The Bruins lead the conference in scoring, averaging 81.5 points a game, while allowing 69.1. Belmont has three players averaging in double figures, led by guard Adam Kunkel, who is scoring 16.7 points a game. Center Nick Muszynski is second on the team in scoring, contributing 15.6 points per contest, and forward Tyler Scanlon is adding 12.6 a game.

The Bruins match up well against the Racers, and their pass-friendly offense will be a tough test for Murray State. Belmont is dishing out 19 assists per game, which is tops in the nation. Both teams are winning their respective games by over 12 points, and their field goal percentages aren’t far off from each other, with Murray State making 48.7 percent of their shots and Belmont hitting 47.6 percent of theirs.

Murray State has won two in a row against Belmont, with their most recent victory an 85-75 win on January 23.