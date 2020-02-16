NBA All Star Game 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The NBA’s best and brightest stars will be on the court at United Center in Chicago on Sunday as the 69th NBA All-Star Game tips off in a matchup of Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2020 NBA All Star Game Preview

After a busy week in Chicago that included a controversial dunk contest, a 3-point thriller and many other memorable moments, the All-Star festivities will close out with a matchup of Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.

The teams are named after the selected captains for the squads — Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Eastern Conference and LeBron James from the West. Here are the full teams:

Team LeBron James

Anthony Davis*, Lakers

Kawhi Leonard*, Clippers

Luka Doncic*, Mavericks

James Harden*, Rockets

Devin Booker, Suns

Ben Simmons, 76ers

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Chris Paul, Thunder

Russell Westbrook, Rockets

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Team Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid*, 76ers

Pascal Siakam*, Raptors

Kemba Walker*, Celtics

Trae Young*, Hawks

Khris Middleton, Bucks

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Jimmy Butler, Heat

Kyle Lowry, Raptors

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

* Voted starter

There will be a new format for this year’s game, with each quarter standing on its own. However, at the start of the fourth quarter, the scored from the first three will be added up. The cumulative score of the team that’s ahead, plus 24 points — Kobe’s uniform number— will be the final target score.

“The format is amazing,” Antetokounmpo told NBA.com. “It makes you want to play hard and compete against one another. Each quarter you have the opportunity to win, and it makes it way more competitive.”

Despite the game having a relaxed feel and defense being optional, the All-Star Game MVP has been a point of pride for players. That will ring even more true this year and in the future, as the award has been named after the late Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in a helicopter accident in January.

“We were thinking about what the best way is, one of the ways to honor Kobe,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday. “It happened to be that his loss came shortly before we were moving into All-Star festivities. I think one of the things that stands out with Kobe, of course in addition to his five championships, is that he has [made 18 All-Star teams] and tied for the record of four MVPs. … To all of us, it seemed like the appropriate way to bring honor to him.”

Bryant made 18 straight All-Star appearances and was a four-time All-Star MVP at the annual midseason showcase. The game will further honor Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who also died in the crash, with Team LeBron and Team Giannis wearing jerseys with the numbers 24 and 2.

“We know he’s watching over us,” said LeBron, who passed Kobe on the all-time scoring list and spoke to him the night before the crash. “For us to be able to honor Kobe and his legacy, it’s a beautiful time. Even in loss, a beautiful time.”