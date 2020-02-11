How to Watch Nebraska vs Maryland Basketball Without Cable

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-16, 2-10 in the Big Ten) will head to Xfinity Arena in College Park to face the No. 9 Maryland Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 in the Big Ten).

Nebraska vs Maryland Preview

The Terps enter this one on a hot streak, having won six straight, and they haven’t lost since January 14 at Wisconsin. They’re coming off an impressive 75-66 win against No. 20 Illinois on Friday, making them 3-0 against ranked teams so far this season. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. led the way for Maryland with 20 points. Cowan has been excellent this season, leading the team in both points scored (16.4 a game) and assists (4.4 a game). He is fifth in the Big Ten in scoring, and he leads a multi-faceted Maryland attack.

Cowan is one of three Terrapins scoring in double figures, along with forward Jalen Smith, who is averaging a double-double with 15 points and 10.1 boards a game, and guard Aaron Wiggins, who is chipping in 10.6 points per contest.

Maryland is averaging 71.7 points a game while giving up 61.9 to their opponents, but the team could use a boost shooting-wise. The Terps are last in the Big Ten in field goal percentage, making just 41.5 percent of their shots. They’ll be facing a Nebraska team that hasn’t fared much better, hitting just 41.8 percent of theirs.

Nebraska enters this game loser of eight in a row, with the team’s most recent loss coming on the road against the No. 17 Hawkeyes, 96-72. Like the Terrapins, Nebraska is averaging 71.1 points a game, but unlike the Terps, they haven’t been able to put it all together, and their defense needs some major work. The Cornhuskers are allowing 76.3 points a game, which is the most in the Big Ten, and a huge reason why they’re 2-10 in the conference.

The Cornhuskers are also getting out-rebounded by over 10 boards a game, but they have several promising and bright young stars, led by sophomore guard Cam Mack, who is averaging 13 points a game. Mack is one of three players scoring 10+ points a game for the Huskers; guard Haanif Cheatham is netting 11.9 points, while junior guard Dachon Burke Jr. is adding 11.4 points per contest.

Maryland is playing lights out at home this season; they are 13-0 at Xfinity Arena, while Nebraska is 0-8 on the road. These two teams last met in the second round of the Big Ten tournament in 2019, where the Huskers beat the Terps, 69-61. Maryland is 2-1 in its last three games against Nebraska, and the Terrapins are 6-3 lifetime against the Cornhuskers.