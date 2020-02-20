How to Watch New Zealand vs India 1st Test Live in USA

The New Zealand cricket team will host that of India at Basin Reserve in Wellington for the first of two tests in the league stage of the 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. The first test will start on Friday in New Zealand and on Thursday night in the United States.

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Preview

These sides have so far split a pair of sweeps during India’s tour — the Men in Blue won all five T20s, including a pair that went into Super Overs, then New Zealand claimed all three ODIs.

Kyle Jamieson will become New Zealand’s 279th test player. He made his Black Caps debut in the second ODI, hitting 25 not out before taking 2-42 with the ball en route to man of the match honors. The 25-year-old bowled 10 overs with a new ball in the third ODI, taking a wicket from Mayank Agarwal.

“An outstanding start from Kyle. Obviously, he has been around the squad for a little period of time,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson of the 6-foot-6 Jamieson after the ODI sweep, according to ESPNcricinfo. “To get the opportunity to bowl with the new ball today and bowl really nicely in the first [second] ODI […] he’s an exciting prospect. Coming in with that height does bring a point of difference — a great attacking weapon.”

The test series will count toward the 2019–21 ICC World Test Championship. The Men in Blue have come out on top in all seven of their tests in the tournament, winning three series. New Zealand have yet to win a series in the competition, having a split a pair of tests in Sri Lanka before getting swept in Australia in a three-test battle for the Trans-Tasman Trophy.

“I think Test Championship, as an ICC tournament, should be right up there. All the other tournaments, for me, start under that,” India captain Virat Kohli said, according to the official ICC website. “This is going to be the biggest of them all. Every team wants to make it to the final at Lord’s. And we are not any different. We want those points and make sure that we qualify as early as we can, and be in that frame of mind to hopefully win that.”

Kohli’s won 33 tests as India’s captain, a team record. Ahead of the final series of his side’s tour of New Zealand, he stressed the importance of keeping players fresh with rest.

“We do choose to take a lot more breaks individually even though the schedule might not allow you to,” the 31-year-old said, per the ICC site. “You are going to see a lot of that in the future from many players. Not just myself, especially from the guys who are playing all three formats. It’s not that easy.

“Then being captain and having intensity in practice sessions and discussing the game … it does take a toll on you. So periodic breaks for me seems to work pretty okay.”