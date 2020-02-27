How to Watch NFL Combine 2020 Online Without Cable

Lucas Oil Stadium will host the NFL combine’s on-field workouts from Feb. 27 through March 1.

Television coverage of the combine will be on the NFL Network from Thursday through Sunday. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the NFL Network on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, Xbox One, or other device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NFL Network is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for your FuboTV free trial, you can then watch a live stream of the NFL Combine on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any event up to three days after it airs even if you don’t record it.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including NFL Network. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with NFL Network if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the NFL Combine live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

2020 NFL Combine Preview

With the No. 1 overall selection all but wrapped up, former LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow has opted not to throw at the combine. Tua Tagavailoa, formerly of the Alabama Crimson Tide, won’t toss either as he recovers from hip surgery.

That leaves former Oregon Ducks signal-caller Justin Herbert as the highest-touted quarterback expected to throw for scouts.

“I’m a competitor,” Herbert said, according to NFL.com. “I want to come out here, I want to do everything, have fun, get better, learn. I think it’s all about the long haul. Anything I can do to extend my game is what I’m going to do.”

Herbert hasn’t revealed which teams he’s met with so far.

“To be honest, I think that’s a situation where anywhere I go, I’m happy,” he said, according to The Oregonian. “I know it sounds kind of cheesy and politically correct, but it’s not; I’m excited to go wherever I go.”

As a senior in 2019, the Eugene, OR, native led the Ducks to a 12-2 record, a Pac-12 title, and a victory in the Rose Bowl, claiming the game’s offensive MVP award. His team finished the season ranked No. 5 in the nation.

On the year, Herbert completed 66.8% of his passes for 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He was named the Senior Bowl MVP.

“Really an impressive guy,” said Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin — whose team is expected to select Burrow with the first overall pick — according to The Oregonian. “Local, really loved by the community there. At the Senior Bowl he was great for us. He jumped right in, he learned what we wanted, he worked every day to try the techniques that we were showing him.”

Fellow quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Jordan Love — formerly of the Washington Huskies and the Utah State Aggies, respectively — seem to be in a battle to become the fourth quarterback drafted in 2020.

Statistically, Love took a step back as a redshirt junior in 2019. After completing 64% of his passes for 3.567 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 6 picks his sophomore year, he completed 61.9% for 3,402 yards, 20 scores, and 17 interceptions a season ago.

Love noted that teams have been particularly interested in that final figure during interviews.

“You’ve got to take the good with the bad,” Love said, according to USA Today. “It’s never fun, but if I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t have to throw 17 interceptions next time.”

Eason completed 64.2% of his passes for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions as a redshirt junior last year.

“He’s a big guy who’s athletic with good arm strength, and he can make all the throws,” an AFC general manager told NFL.com. “It would’ve helped him to stay in school another year — there’d be less uncertainty — but I could see teams liking his traits and projecting him as someone they could develop into a starter.”