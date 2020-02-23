How to Watch Oklahoma State vs Iowa Wrestling Online Without Cable

It will be senior night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena when the No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys Sunday.

The match is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Oklahoma State vs Iowa Preview

This matchup will feature two of the most storied wrestling programs in NCAA history. The Cowboys have 34 national championships in program history, and the Hawkeyes have won 23.

It will also showcase two of the nation’s top wrestlers: 125 pounder and No. 1 overall, junior Spencer Lee, who is 14-0 this season for the Hawkeyes, and senior Nick Piccininni, who is also at 125 lbs. and is ranked 4th overall in the NCAA. Just one year ago, Piccininni, who is 23-1 this season, pinned Lee in an electrifying victory. Their rematch here will be hotly anticipated, and a major highlight of this contest.

Something to watch out for in this matchup is how certain Hawkeyes perform after dealing with relatively recent injuries. Max Murin (11-1), Iowa’s 141-pounder, came back from missing a month due to a shoulder injury last week to defeat Minnesota’s All-American Mitch Mckee in overtime. Mckee will be wrestling against Dusty Hone (18-7), and while he should come out on top, his status is something to keep an eye on. All eyes should also be on Austin DeSanto, who, at 133-lbs., will be facing Oklahoma State’s Reece Witcraft, also 133 lbs. DeSanto injured his knee a few weeks back, but he handily pinned Minnesota’s Boo Dryden last week, so he should be good to go.

Iowa coach Tom Brands isn’t counting on any easy pins despite being the No. 1 team in the country. “We’re gonna have to do some work on Sunday,” Brands said this week. “We’re gonna have to get ready for 10 matches just like when Chattanooga came to town for the first dual meet, just like last week when Minnesota came to town. It’s not different. It’s the next event on the calendar.” While that’s true, there’s something extra special about this rivalry, and the wrestlers know it.

Lee echoed his coach, while also noting he rather enjoyed participating in such a storied rivalry. “It’s pretty awesome. It’s a great rivalry, and every time we face Oklahoma State, we’ve got to be ready to go,” Lee said.

This will be quite the clash of titans, with the Cowboys leading the all-time series, 29-22-2. Iowa has won four of its last six against Oklahoma State, however, so this should be a fascinating matchup.