How to Watch Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Wrestling

The No. 10 Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling team will host the Oklahoma Sooners for another edition of the Bedlam Series on Sunday.

The match (2 p.m. ET start time) won't be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch it live on ESPN+:

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Cowboys have dominated the Bedlam Series, owning a 142-27-10 all-time record against their in-state rivals. They won their 10th consecutive Bedlam dual when these sides met in Norman on Dec. 15, taking all but three matches for a 23-9 victory.

“Anything that happens unexpectedly needs to go our way, that’s how you win Bedlam,” Cowboys head coach John Smith said, according to the Daily O’Collegian. “That’s truly the difference in Bedlam, people get fired up, they come, they’re ready to go and some things happen that you weren’t prepared for.”

Oklahoma State will be honoring a trio of seniors in what will be their last home dual as Cowboys: Nick Piccininni, ranked No. 4 in the 125-pound weight class by InterMat; Joe Smith, the head coach’s son and the No. 10 wrestler at 174 pounds; and fellow 174-pounder Andrew Shomers.

“It’s my last match, so it’s all or nothing,” Joe Smith said, according to The Oklahoman. “If you lose this one, you lost your last match and Gallagher-Iba. You don’t want to do that.”

The Cowboys have won five straight dual matches to improve to 12-2 on the season and 6-1 in conference action. They had a pair of duals on the road on Feb. 8, crushing the Air Force Falcons 37-3 in Colorado Springs, CO, before venturing to Laramie, WY, where they bested the Wyoming Cowboys 25-7.

The Sooners snapped a four-dual losing streak on Friday, topping the Falcons 24-10 at home to boost their record to 4-6 at home and 2-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma claimed seven matches in the victory.

“Overall, I’m pleased because college wrestling is tough,” Oklahoma head coach Lou Rosselli said after the victory, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We have a lot of young guys in there. I was glad to see some people getting some bonus points. We still have to build our leads, and still have some things we can work on. There was a lot of good things and it was a good win.”

Projected Lineups

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma

125 pounds: No. 4 Nick Piccininni (22-1) vs Christian Moody (6-14)

133 pounds: Reece Witcraft (15-7) vs No. 15 Anthony Madrigal (18-7)

141 pounds: Dusty Hone (18-6) vs No. 5 Dom Demas (21-3)

149 pounds: No. 6 Boo Lewallen (17-1) vs Jacob Butler (12-13)

157 pounds: Wyatt Sheets (16-6) vs No. 20 Justin Thomas (18-7)

165 pounds: No. 7 Travis Wittlake (24-1) vs Elijah Joseph (1-5)

174 pounds: No. 10 Joe Smith (7-2) vs No. 17 Anthony Mantanona (16-6)

184 pounds: No. 15 Anthony Montalvo (18-5) vs Darrien Roberts (11-9)

197 pounds: No. 14 Dakota Geer (19-5) vs No. 19 Jake Woodley (16-7)

Heavyweight: Austin Harris (4-9) OR Cornelius Putnam (1-3) vs Josiah Jones (5-15) OR Collin McCoy (3-7)