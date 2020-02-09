How to Watch the Oscars 2020 Red Carpet ABC Live Stream Online

The 2020 Oscars red carpet ABC live stream can be viewed online in two ways: the ABC Live Stream via ABC.com or the ABC app. Another option is to watch the best moments in fashion on the Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which is streaming exclusively on Twitter. Don’t miss the Oscars Live on the Red Carpet when it kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Don’t have a login for ABC? There’s no need to worry. Those who don’t have cable can still watch a live stream of ABC on their computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In select markets, ABC is included in Hulu With Live TV. That means there are 60-plus live TV channels. This is just in addition to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

If you don’t have it already, once users sign up for Hulu With Live TV, they can view a live stream of the show on their computer through the Hulu website. It can also be seen on their phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

There’s another option. If it’s not possible to watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” has a broad on-demand library. That means after a live show airs, it can still be accessed through this library. This also includes more than 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage. Users have the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR.” This gives them 200 hours of DVR space and the possibility to fast forward through commercials.

Once known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TV Now provides six different channel bundles. It’s customizable, with viewers being able to choose from a package that provides 45 to 125 live TV channels. As far as the Oscars are concerned, they all include ABC, and live is included in select markets. Not sure you want to commit? Try the “Plus” and “Max” packages for seven days for free before you decide to commit.

Like with Hulu Live, once you have decided to sign up for AT&T TV Now, (or try the free trial) users can watch a live stream of the Oscars on their computer through the AT&T TV Now website. It can also be seen on their phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

Don’t fret if you can’t watch live. AT&T TV Now — regardless of what bundles is chosen — comes with cloud DVR.

If you’re a fan of YouTube, you might like this option. YouTube TV offers with more than 70 live TV channels. This will include ABC. Live streaming of the Oscars is available in select markets.

Those who have agreed to move forward with YouTube TV can then watch a live stream of the show on through their computer or through the YouTube website. The same capabilities is available through smartphones (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

DVR is also included in YouTube TV for people who cannot watch the Oscars live.

#OSCARS

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture, 2013 pic.twitter.com/8v22mf3IaY — Kursad Turksen (@kursadturksen) February 9, 2020

One of the most recent memorable Oscars red carpet moments was when Jennifer Lawrence stepped out wearing a dramatic pale pink Dior Couture gown. She wore her hair back and accessorized with a diamond necklace hanging down her back. Lawrence, who went on to win Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, famously tripped when she was walking up to receive her award.

“Was that on purpose? Absolutely,” she told reporters. “What do you mean, ‘what happened?’ Look at this dress! I tried to walk up stairs in this dress—that’s what happened. I think I just stepped on the fabric and they waxed the stairs or something. What went through my mind? A bad word that I can’t say. That starts with an F.”

Christy Turlington in Valentino in 1992, wearing the dress Julia Roberts wore to collect her Best Actress Oscar in 2001. #fashiongasm pic.twitter.com/jNOmmMS7Rm — Jose Solís (@josesolismayen) September 24, 2019

Julia Roberts turned heads in 2001 when she wore a black-and-white Valentino dress from the 1992 couture collection. She took home the Best Actress award that night for her role in Erin Brockovich.

She probably still has the dress. Roberts told reporters she was saving the gown for her daughter, Hazel. “It’s under my bed, in a box,” she told People magazine at the time. “I have this little space in my house that my husband refers to as the heritage collection. Things I go, ‘I can’t get rid of [this], what about Hazel?”

En la liga de vestidos inolvidables: el Prada azul de Lupita Nyong'o en los Premios Oscar 2014. (Fotografía: © Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/kyFSWUk8Nv — Glamour España (@GlamourSpain) February 7, 2020

Lupita Nyong’o stunned when she showed up to the 86th Academy Awards in a baby blue, custom-made Prada gown. She went on to win the best-supporting actress Oscar for her role in 12 Years a Slave. “It doesn’t escape me for one moment that so much joy in my life is due to so much pain in someone else’s,” she said in her acceptance speech, referring to the slaves whose story were told in the film. “No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid.”

Taking first place, it has now been revealed that Angelina Jolie’s 2004 satin gown, designed by fashion favourite Marc Bouwer, has officially been voted the best Oscars dress of all time – and we couldn’t agree more 💯 https://t.co/rUcfaniEMW pic.twitter.com/MgjjmFEY6c — Flungoutofspace_✍ (@thirstyluthor_) February 7, 2020

A new poll conducted by revealed that Angelina Jolie’s 2004 satin gown, designed by Marc Bouwer, was the best Oscars dress of all time. More than 3,400 people voted in the poll, according to Ahlanlive.com. Jolie won the poll with 16 percent of the overall vote. Kate Hudson Versace dress, which she wore the year before, came in second place with 14 percent of the vote. Rounding out the top five were the Gucci gown Charlize Theron wore in 2004, Keira Knightley’s 2015 Valentino dress and Beyonce’s 2005 Versace gown.