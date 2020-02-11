How to Watch Penn State vs Purdue Basketball Without Cable

Purdue has won nine straight against Penn State, but the Boilermakers will have to overcome a Nittany Lions team ranked No. 13 in the nation on Tuesday as they look to push the streak to double-digits over their Big Ten rival.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Penn State vs Purdue Preview

Penn State hasn’t won a game against Purdue since 2014, but the Nittany Lions are hungry to change that mark as part of a season that has already seen the program garner national attention.

The Lions are in the midst of a six-game winning streak which features road wins at Michigan, Nebraska and Michigan State. Penn State’s most recent victory was a 83-77 upending of Minnesota behind 33 points from forward Lamar Stevens.

“My mindset is just that I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. I was going to get the feel of the game and if I had to score, I had to score,” Stevens told Onward State. “If I had to get stops, I was just going to try to get stops. That was my main focus.”

Head coach Pat Chambers is not letting the success go to his team’s head.

“I continue to talk about putting your walls up and making sure you’re staying off social media and (not falling) in love with the headlines or the press clippings,” Chambers told reporters. “Just keep moving forward, keep showing up, keep getting better. It’s about Penn State basketball.”

And there’s no lack of respect from the Nittany Lions when it comes to Purdue — a program that looks different than year’s past, but was an overtime period away from making it to the Final Four last season.

“Purdue does what Purdue does,” Chambers said. “(Purdue head coach) Matt (Painter), first of all is a great coach, but they’ve had some tough stretches where they couldn’t score the basketball. Now they’re hitting on all cylinders.”

Purdue is 14-10, but has won three in a row since and four of their last five. Nine players scored five points of more — three in double-digits — as the Boilermakers put away Indiana last time out.

“We’re going to keep getting tough matchups,” junior center Matt Haarms said after Saturday’s win at Indiana. “Every game in the Big Ten is a tough one, continue to play tournament-caliber teams, and we want to show that we belong in the tournament.”

While the offense has been inconsistent at times, Purdue has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game this season, a mark that puts them top 10 in the country.