How to Watch ‘Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story’ Online

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story, a Lifetime original movie, will air this Saturday, February 1, at 8 p.m. EST. The Lifetime feature tells the story of Stacey Castor, who was convicted of murdering her second husband David Castor by poisoning him with antifreeze in 2009, according to ABC. Castor was also convicted of attempting to murder her daughter and frame her for the crime, and for trying to forge her husband’s will, which left his $300,000 estate to her, CNY Central reports.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

The Lifetime Movie Tells the Chilling Story of Stacey Castor, Also Known as the ‘Black Widow,’ Who Was Found Guilty of Poisoning Her Husband

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story | Premieres February 1st 8/7c | LifetimeStacey Castor (Nia Vardalos) weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud). But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play, as David’s death mimics that of Stacey’s first husband. As the evidence begins to fall into place, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) further complicates the investigation. Was Stacey a victim of a tragic circumstances or a Black Widow out for the attack? Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story premieres February 1st at 8pm ET/PT. Watch Lifetime Movies anytime with the Lifetime Movie Club app: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovieClub Find out more about this and other Lifetime movies on our site: https://mylt.tv/LifetimeMovies Check out exclusive Lifetime content: Website – https://mylt.tv/myLifetime Facebook – https://mylt.tv/facebook Twitter – https://mylt.tv/twitter Lifetime® is a premier female-focused entertainment destination dedicated to providing viewers with a diverse selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning original movies, scripted dramas, and unscripted programming. A favorite and trusted network for women, we are continually building on our heritage by attracting top Hollywood talent and producing shows that are modern, sexy, exciting, daring, and provocative. Visit us at myLifetime.com for more info. 2020-01-31T21:51:57.000Z

In 2009, Stacey Castor was found guilty of murdering her husband David Castor by poisoning him with antifreeze, and for attempting to murder her daughter, Ashley Wallace. As police investigated the crimes, they also suspected that she murdered her first husband, Michael Wallace, her daughter Ashley’s father, according to In Touch. As more details about the poisonings emerged, specifically after investigators started to suspect foul play regarding her first husband’s death, Castor was eventually dubbed “The Black Widow” by news outlets. Castor died in prison in 2016 at the age of 48.

The Lifetime description of the “Ripped from the Headlines” feature reads, “Stacey Castor (Nia Vardalos) weathered the storm of her first husband’s death and managed to find love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud). But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play, as David’s death mimics that of Stacey’s first husband. As the evidence begins to fall into place, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) further complicates the investigation. Was Stacey a victim of a tragic circumstances or a Black Widow out for the attack?”

Tune in Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST to catch the movie Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story on Lifetime. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your TV coverage and entertainment news.

