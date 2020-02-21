How to Watch Princeton vs Harvard Basketball

The Princeton Tigers (11-10, 6-2 in Ivy) will head to Lavietes Pavilion in Boston to face the Harvard Crimson (16-7, 5-3 in Ivy) Friday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time)

Princeton vs Harvard Preview

While Harvard has a better overall record, the Tigers are currently tied with Yale for the best record in the Ivy League Conference, with Harvard sitting in a tied for third place. Should the Crimson get a win in this one, they’ll move into second place.

Harvard has won two straight and is coming off a huge 77-73 double-overtime win against Columbia last Saturday. Sophomore guard Noah Kirkwood led the way for the Crimson with 22 points. Kirkwood leads the team in scoring, averaging 12.3 points a game. He is one of three players scoring in double figures for the Crimson, including Bryce Aiken and senior forward Chris Lewis.

On offense, Harvard is scoring 74 points a game, and they are willing games by an average of 6.9 points, which is second-best in the conference. It’s defense that may be the Crimson’s strong suit, however. Harvard is allowing 67.1 points per contest, which is third in the Ivy League. They’ll be facing a Princeton team that has given up 70.9 points a game so far this season.

The Tigers are coming off a 73-54 dismantling of Brown last Saturday. Princeton has won two of its last four, and after starting the season off 1-7, the Tigers won eight of nine, which included an impressive eight-game winning streak.

Guard Jaelin Llewellyn leads the way for Princeton, netting 13.7 points a game. Center Richmond Aririguzoh is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13 points while leading the team in rebounding with 7.9 per contest.

Aririguzoh has been Princeton’s best player in the paint, and he could create a few matchup problems if his teammates can get him the ball inside. Sophomore guard Ryan Schwieger (11.8 points a game) rounds out the triad of Tigers averaging 10+ points.

Princeton is scoring 72.3 points a game, which is fourth in the conference. The Tigers are shooting 47.2 percent from the floor, which is slightly better than Harvard’s 45.8 percent.

If this game comes down to shooting, Princeton has the edge. The Tigers are slightly better beyond the arc, and they’re hitting 73.2 percent of their free throws compared to Harvard’s 69.8 percent.

Free throws made the difference the first time these two teams played on February 1st. Princeton won, 70-69 after Richmond Aririguzoh hit two free throws in the game’s final seconds.