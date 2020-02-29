How to Watch Princeton vs Yale Basketball Online Without Cable

Yale looks to continue its streak of dominance over Princeton as the Ivy League foes square off on Saturday at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

Princeton vs Yale Preview

With a big 76-73 win over Penn on Friday night, Yale put itself in prime position to lock up the top spot on the Ivy League standings, but it wasn’t easy.

The Bulldogs clinched a berth in the four-team postseason conference tournament by erasing a 10-point deficit in the final two minutes, finishing the game on a 13-0 run.

“You could tell [our guys] wanted the win and they believed that they could,” head coach James Jones told the Yale Daily News. “Jalen Gabbidon was all over the place. Deflections. Guys diving on the ground for loose balls. Everything you want. We had to create havoc and we did… It’s hard to believe all the crazy things that happened. If you go over through this game and see all the things we had to do to be successful, it’s nothing short of a miracle.”

Jones credited the team’s defensive effort down the stretch in the victory.

“We’ve struggled a little bit as of late in that and especially in the first half, and we did a better job of having energy and doing it,” Jones said. “You could tell when the second half started that we were going to be a better defensive team.”

The implosion by Penn was good news for Princeton, which has a 8-3 conference record despite being just 13-11 overall. The Tigers have won three of their last four, the lone loss being a one-point setback against Harvard.

The Latest win for Princeton was a 71-49 romp against Brown, riding 19 points from Jaelin Llewellyn.

It was no contest the last time the team’s met up, with Yale “destroying” Princeton 88-64.

“What’s the right word?” Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson said after the game. “Destroyed? They kicked our butts bad. Credit goes to Yale, lots of respect there. We got really humbled tonight.

“They were just so comfortable,” Henderson added of the matchup. “I do think they played really well. They made maybe their first four or five shots and we were not playing well, but were only down five and then it got away. We were down 13 last year in the Ivy League Tournament and make a run, but we had no answers.”

Yale is an 8.5-point home favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 137 points. The total has gone over in nine of Yale’s last 10 games this season. Yale is seeking its sixth consecutive win over Princeton.