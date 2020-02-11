Rhode Island vs Dayton Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 6 Dayton Flyers basketball team will host the Rhode Island Rams in Atlantic 10 play on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Rhode Island vs Dayton Preview

The Flyers haven’t lost since December, when they suffered a 78-76 overtime defeat to the Colorado Buffaloes in Chicago.

Dayton topped the Saint Louis Billikens 71-65 at home on Saturday for their 12th consecutive victory, improving to 21-2 on the season and 10-0 in conference play.

“I thought today’s game was really what we expected,” Flyers head coach Anthony Grant said, according to the Dayton Daily News. “Anytime our teams get together, it’s typically going to be a physical hard-fought game. I thought today was no different. I told the guys after the game it was really tough to get a rhythm or flow to the game. It was so back and forth.”

Big man Obi Toppin and guard Jalen Crutcher scored 17 apiece to lead the Flyers. Toppin added 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks, and a pair of assists.

Three weeks earlier, the Flyers edged the Billikens 78-76 in overtime on the road.

“It was a close one the last game, so we knew they were going to come in here with a head of steam,” Toppin said, according to The Associated Press. “Every game we’re going to get the best of the other team because of the attention we’re getting. It’s not going to be easy at all.”

Toppin will square off with his younger brother on Tuesday — Jacob Toppin, a freshman forward, has appeared in every Rams game this season, making two starts.

“I can’t wait for the opportunity to be on the court with my brother,” the elder Toppin said, per AP.

Obi Toppin, who was named the A-10 rookie of the year and an all-conference first-teamer a season ago, is averaging 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 62.6% from the field and 35.5% from distance.

Jacob Toppin, who’s two years younger, is averaging 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 18.9 minutes per contest.

On Saturday, Rhode Island head coach David Cox called Obi Toppin “probably the best player in college basketball,” per the Dayton Daily News.

Cox added: “They’ve got a seasoned, veteran coach who has coached at the highest level. It will be a challenge, of course.”

The Rams have won 10 straight to improve to 18-5 overall and 10-1 in A-10 play. Most recently, they pounded the George Washington Colonials 82-51 a week ago behind 24 points from guard Fatts Russell.

“This is what you dream about,” Cox said of the matchup with the Flyers, per the Dayton Daily News. “This is what you get into college basketball for as a player and surely as a coach. Away game. There will be 12,000 people in there. They’ll be going crazy.”