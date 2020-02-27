How to Watch South Dakota St vs North Dakota St Basketball

The Summit League regular season title is on the line as South Dakota State and North Dakota State meet up at Scheels Center on Thursday.

South Dakota St vs North Dakota St Preview

South Dakota State has a chance to push its winning streak to nine games heading into the playoffs and can clinch the outright regular season title in the Summit League as North Dakota State comes to town.

SDSU bested rival South Dakota last time out 85-80 behind 26 points from Noah Freidel and 20 more from Doug Wilson. It was the final home game for the Jackrabbits.

“I want to thank our incredible fans for an exciting year at Frost Arena,” head coach Eric Henderson said after the win, per Keloland Media Group. “The support that they’ve given us all year always gives us a bunch of energy and allows us to play with a tremendous amount of confidence. We just can’t thank them enough for how special they are and the support that they give us.

“We had a bunch of fight, and we had a bunch of compete. We weren’t perfect, but we made some big plays down the stretch. I’m really proud that we came out on top.”

SDSU took the first matchup against NDSU back on Jan. 22, riding a strong first half to survive a second half surge from the Bison. Matt Dentlinger and Wilson combined for 41 in the victory for the Jackrabbits.

However, NDSU has bounced back nicely from the misstep and can still clinch a share of the regular season title if they win their final two games, despite dropping their last game to North Dakota, 71-68.

“Thankfully for a lot of us my voice is heard less and less,” Richman said. “Going back to the South Dakota game we were up 10 and loss it quick, Cody Kelly goes on an 8-0 run himself. Were down one, come out of a timeout and Tyson Ward hits a three and its ball game from there. There’s a bunch of swagger, there’s a bunch of poise. A lot of resiliency in this group. I think that’s great. That being said, I do feel like that better version, that perfect version is still out there. That’s my job to hold these guys accountable as we continue to move forward into March.”

NDSU is listed as a five-point home favorite and the total for the matchup is set at 145. The Jackrabbits are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against North Dakota State and have won six in a row.