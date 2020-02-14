How to Watch ‘Strike Back’ Season 7 Online Without Cable

Strike Back season 7 will premiere on Friday, Feb. 14 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern/9:00 p.m. Central on Cinemax. Season 7 is the last run of episodes in the revamp of the original Strike Back, which originally ended in 2015 but was revived a year later.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cinemax on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Cinemax content via the Cinemax Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch Cinemax on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Cinemax channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Cinemax is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Get Hulu

Once signed up for Hulu and the Cinemax add-on, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. The “Max” bundle comes included with Cinemax and a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

‘Strike Back’ Season 7 Preview

Cinemax’s signature original series, Strike Back, returns for a seventh and final season. This early renewal for the series, which is currently airing its sixth season, will wrap on March 29.

Strike Back (2020) | Final Season – Official Trailer (Cinemax)One last shot. The final season of Strike Back begins February 14 on Cinemax. 2020-01-07T20:00:27.000Z

Strike Back has been a legacy series for Cinemax. It was the network’s first primetime drama series, which launched Cinemax’s foray into original programming eight years ago. After a short break following Season 4, Strike Back was brought back as a key part Cinemax’s rebrand, focusing on fun, mostly action-packed, original programming. The rebooted Strike Back kicked off Cinemax’s relaunch last February with a fifth season that moved away from the buddy format of the original series to a diverse cast that followed the Fast & the Furious franchise.

The show follows Section 20, an elite, multinational, covert special ops team, throughout the world as it fights criminal and terrorist activity.

Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming, told Deadline, “Strike Back established Cinemax as a destination for adrenalized, entertaining action series nearly a decade ago… It is with sincere gratitude for the service of all of the past and present members of Section 20 – both in front of and behind the camera – that we send the team of on one last mission to save the world from annihilation.”

The cast of Strike Back‘s current sixth season includes Warren Brown, Daniel MacPherson, Alin Sumarwata, Jamie Bamber, Yasemin Kay Allen and Varada Sethu.

Strike Back, a Left Bank Pictures Production, is part of Cinemax’s co-production model in association with Sky. The series originated on Sky with an initial installment starring Richard Armitage and Andrew Lincoln. Cinemax’s involvement began in Season 2 with the series’ second iteration headlined by Philip Winchester and Sullivan Stapleton. The final season of Strike Back will be Cinemax’s seventh and Sky’s eighth. (Cinemax in 2013 aired Sky’s first season as Strike Back: Origins.)

Strike Back is executive produced by Andy Harries, Sharon Hughff, Jack Lothian (showrunner) and Richard Burrell. Nuala O’Leary is a producer.

At the time of Strike Back‘s renewal in February, showrunner Jack Lothian said that the show’s last season would be a worthwhile watch. Lothian told TV Line in a statement, “I am delighted we’re coming back for a final season… Strike Back is a show that’s always raised the bar for small-screen action, and we’re looking forward to doing that one last time. There are plenty of twists and turns ahead, but I can promise one thing – we’re going out with a bang.”

