How to Watch Super Bowl 54 Online Without Cable Free

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida in Super Bowl LIV.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Super Bowl 54 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

49ers vs Chiefs Preview

The Super Bowl history of these two teams could not be more different. The Niners are seeking their sixth overall title, while the Chiefs will be looking for their second Super Bowl in team history. Kansas City last won the big game 50 years ago, in Super Bowl IV. The 49ers’ last Super Bowl victory came in 1995, but they last appeared in the big game in 2013, when Colin Kaepernick and company lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

Patrick Mahomes going up against this dominant 49ers defense will likely be the primary storyline in this one, but veteran head coach Andy Reid’s search for his first championship will also be weighing on the minds of everyone on the Kansas City bench. Reid has won more games than any other coach without a Super Bowl title, so this game will be huge for the Kansas City coach’s legacy.

On the other side of the ball, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan may be looking for a little Super Bowl redemption himself. Shanahan served as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons during their 2017 Super Bowl collapse, where they had the Patriots against the ropes, leading 28-3, only to see the Pats stage a historic fourth quarter comeback. While Shanahan has seemingly learned a great deal from that loss, he also hasn’t forgotten it. “You get some scars from that stuff,” he said this week.

Both teams have played well in the postseason so far, and while 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has received some heat for throwing minimally, he leads a San Francisco offense that was in the top five in the NFL in both points scored and yards gained this year. In fact, the 49ers averaged 29.9 points a game, while the Chiefs scored 28.2 points a contest, so this game will likely come down to defense — and the 49ers have a slight edge there, as well.

The 49ers allowed an average of 19.4 points a game and the Chiefs gave up 19.2, but the Niners have been executing better all year. San Francisco gave up just over 112 yards rushing a game, while Kansas City allowed 128.2 yards on the ground per contest, and there were just six teams in the league worse at stopping the run this year. The Chiefs have Mahomes, however, and he’s the epitome of a playmaker. Two of the Niners’ three losses on the season came courtesy of quarterbacks who can run: Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson beat this defense, as did Matt Ryan.

The Chiefs are just 1.5 point favorites in this game, which shows just how close people think it will be.