How to Watch TCU vs Baylor Women’s Basketball

The TCU Horned Frogs (17-4) will head to Ferrell Center in Waco to face the No. 2 Baylor Bears (21-1).

TCU vs Baylor Preview

The Bears haven’t lost since November 30, and that was to Dawn Staley and a South Carolina squad that is currently the No. 1 team in the nation. Baylor has been playing well on both sides of the ball, averaging 84.4 points a game while allowing just 50.3 points per contest, which is second in the country.

The Bears are incredibly well balanced, and are currently the only team in the nation in the top five in both scoring offense and scoring defense. NaLyssa Smith leads the Bears in scoring with 14.9 points a game, and she is one of five Baylor players averaging in double figures. The Bears are also the top three-point shooting team in the nation, making 41.9 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Baylor also boasts the best field goal percentage in the country, shooting 50.5 percent from the floor.

The Horned Frogs won’t be a pushover by any means. They have won four in a row, with their last defeat coming at the hands of this same Baylor team on January 22. Lauren Heard leads the team in scoring with 17.5 points a game, which is fifth in the Big 12. Kianna Ray is second on the team in scoring, netting just over 12 points a game.

Both Ray and Heard are also averaging over two steals apiece per game this season, which is a primary reason TCU is leading the conference in steals, so their stealth defense could be a factor in this one.

TCU is scoring 71.4 points a game, and they are giving up 63.7 points per contest. The Horned Frogs fought hard the last time they played Baylor. The Bears won 66-57, outscoring Texas Christian 22-12 in the 4th quarter. Baylor coach Kim Mulkey is fully expecting a TCU team that will be amped and looking for an upset road win.

“You see a hungry team they want to get to the NCAA tournament and they know in order to do that they’ve got to finish in our league,” Mulkey said about TCU this week. “They haven’t lost a game in the Big 12 on the road, yet their losses have been at home, they’re like 5-0 on the road, so they’re not going to be intimidated coming in here.”