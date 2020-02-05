How to Watch TCU vs Oklahoma State Basketball on ESPN Plus

The TCU Horned Frogs (13-8, 4-4 Big 12) will head to Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-11, 0-8 Big 12) Wednesday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but anyone in the U.S can watch it live on ESPN+:

TCU vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Horned Frogs are on a bit of a downslide of late. They have lost three straight, and five of their last six. They fell to the No. 1 Baylor Bears in their last game, 68-52.

TCU is averaging 68.2 points a game, and they are led by Desmond Bane, who is averaging 16.3 points a game. Bane also led the team in scoring against the Bears with 14 points. Sophomore guard RJ Nembhard (12.2 points a game) and center Kevin Samuel (11.4 points per game) are also averaging in double figures for the Horned Frogs.

TCU has been shooting well from beyond the arc, leading the Big 12 in 3-pointers (nine a game) and they are second in the conference in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 35.1 percent from downtown.

As for the Cowboys, they have lost two in a row, and they are 2-8 in their last 10 games. Oklahoma State is scoring 66.7 points a game, and they have yet to win a game in the Big 12. Cowboys coach Mike Boynton is trying to get his tea to focus on getting back to the way they played at the beginning of the season, when they started off 7-0. “We just gotta keep doing the same things that gave us a chance to have success early. We really haven’t changed much,” Boynton said recently.

“The old adage is, you never know which blow it’s gonna take for the tree to come down. If you give up, you’re not giving yourself a chance to ultimately get it down. That’s the way we’re approaching it.”

Isaac Likekele leads the Cowboys in scoring, netting 11.4 points per game. Senior Lindy Waters III is right behind, averaging 11.3 points a game, and senior forward Cameron McGriff is also chipping in 10.5 points per contest. Oklahoma State is currently last in the conference in field goal percentage, making just 40.6 percent of their shots. TCU is seventh in Big 12, hitting 43.1 percent of their attempts from the floor.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 26-9. TCU has won four of the last six against Oklahoma State, including their last meeting in Stillwater, 68-61.