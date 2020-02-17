How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Episode 8 Live Without Cable

Things are getting serious on season 24 of The Bachelor as Peter Weber and his Final Four ladies part ways for a while in order to do the annual tradition known as Hometown Dates when the bachelorettes take Peter home to meet their families. The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

‘The Bachelor’ Season 24, Episode 8 Preview

Week 8 Sneak Peek: Hometown Dates – The BachelorIn Week 8, Bachelor Peter Weber travels to the hometowns of his remaining bachelorettes — Hannah Ann, Kelsey, Madison, and Victoria F. — to meet their families. But Peter finds resistance and drama as these relationships get serious. From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-11T06:00:05.000Z

Bachelor Peter Weber has narrowed down his bachelorettes to Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, and Victoria Fuller. Here’s what you can look forward to on each of their hometown dates.

For Hannah Ann, Peter heads to Knoxville, Tennessee, where her very protective father questions Peter’s intentions, cautioning him to only use the “L” word under one condition when it comes to Hannah Ann. Plus, Peter takes part in the Smoky Mountain Throw Down, which is a lumberjack competition that sees Peter trying out axe-throwing, crosscut sawing, and log-splitting. Will it impress Hannah Ann’s lumberjack father?

With Kelsey, they head to Des Moines, Iowa, where Kelsey finally shares her real feelings with Peter when they visit a winery and create their own blend after stomping grapes. Things are also a bit tricky with Kelsey’s family because remember — she hasn’t yet told her mom that she has been in touch with her estranged father for about a year now.

Peter Visits Tennessee With Hannah Ann – The BachelorPeter takes a trip to Hannah Ann’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. From 'Week 7,' season 24, episode 7 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-02-15T19:00:03.000Z

Victoria is from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and for her hometown, she surprises Peter with a Hunter Hayes concert. He serenades them with his hit “I Want Crazy,” which seems a little on-the-nose for this show, but OK. However, an unexpected visitor “drops a bomb” on his relationship with Victoria that might blow up Peter’s chances to meet her family, according to the episode description.

With Madison, Peter heads to Auburn, Alabama, where Madison’s father is part of the University of Auburn men’s basketball coaching staff. They shoot some hoops with Bruce Pearl, the head coach for the men’s Tigers and Madison gets to show off some serious b-ball skills. However, when Peter meets her family, “they recognize there are some serious differences between the two.” Ruh roh.

When they reconvene for the rose ceremony, Peter “throws caution to the wind and has second thoughts about his choices.” Then after the rose ceremony, one woman with “serious concerns” tells him something “that could change everything.”

The Final Four women are:

Hannah Ann, 23, a model from Knoxville, TN

Kelsey, 28, a professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa

Madison, 23, a foster parent recruiter from Auburn, AL

Victoria F., 26, a medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, VA

Who will make it to the overnight dates? Tune in Monday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC to find out.

