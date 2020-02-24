‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 9 Live Stream: How to Watch TWD Online

Tonight is the Season 10 midseason premiere of The Walking Dead on AMC. Season 10 Episode 9, which is titled “Squeeze,” will air at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. CT).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch The Walking Dead live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

AMC is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch The Walking Dead live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

AMC is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of The Walking Dead on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including AMC. It costs $20 for the first month and $30 per month after that:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch The Walking Dead live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

AMC Premiere

AMC Premiere is another option, but this one only works if you already have a cable or satellite subscription. It won’t work if you’re outside the U.S. or if you cut the cable cord.

The website notes: “You can subscribe to AMC Premiere as long as AMC is part of your TV package. If you suspend or cancel your TV Provider account, your AMC Premiere subscription will no longer be active. Xfinity viewers can upgrade to AMC Premiere through Xfinity.”

People who are subscribed to AMC Premiere get to see The Walking Dead episodes 48 hours early (the premiere is already available this way). You can get a free trial if you want to try out the service first.

‘The Walking Dead’ Preview

The Walking Dead Mid-Season 10 Teaser: Showdown

Here’s a quick recap of where we left off with spoilers for Season 10 Episode 8 of The Walking Dead.

In the last episode, things went very, very wrong.

First, we meet a new character, Virgil. He’s trying to get back to his family after he was caught trying to steal some supplies. He saved Luke’s life at a nearby library, but that wasn’t enough to give him a free pass. Michonne was very suspicious of him, especially after just learning that Siddiq died. (And yes, I’m still heartbroken over Siddiq’s death too.)

When Virgil was looking for supplies, he messed up Oceanside’s security, which made him even more suspicious. Michonne learned that he lives on a fortified island. He said he’ll take Michonne there and supply her with a lot of weapons as payment for his debt to Oceanside, so he can get back to his family. These weapons can make a difference in their war against The Whisperers. Michonne agrees to go with him and has a heartfelt goodbye with Judith. But who’s taking care of RJ?

Rosita caught Dante when she went to check on Coco. He attacked her but she kept her ground, fighting back for both her and her baby. Sadly, Siddiq reanimated during the fight and Rosita had to kill his zombie form. She beat Dante up, immobilizing him for capture.

Dante was sent by the Whisperers to spread paranoia and to contaminate the water. He even killed Siddiq’s patient to mess with the community’s doctor, and he was painting “Silence the Whisperers” to stir up more trouble. Gabriel later kills Dante and burns his body, which helps him and Rosita mend some fences between them.

Gamma, meanwhile, tells Aaron that if she can see her nephew, she’ll show him where Alpha keeps her herd of walkers. Carol, Daryl, Aaron, Connie, Kelly, and Magna set out on this journey to find the herd and to find Lydia. Daryl doesn’t trust Carol right now though, because she’s still haunted and not functioning well.

Sadly, the herd isn’t there and Gamma might have been lying. Carol sees Alpha in a clearing and chases her. It soon becomes clear that this was all a setup, but everyone falls right into it. They follow Carol (who’s chasing Alpha) into a cave that’s full of walkers. And that’s where the episode ends.