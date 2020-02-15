How to Watch UCLA vs Arizona State Gymnastics Online Without Cable

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins women’s gymnastics team (7-2) will visit the No. 30 Arizona State Sun Devils (4-5) on Saturday for an anticipated Pac-12 showdown.

The meet starts at 2 p.m. PT and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs Arizona State Gymnastics Preview

The Bruins set a new season-high team total their last time out, besting the Arizona Wildcats 197.675-195.375 at home

“Today’s meet was totally fun, but it was really a normal workout in our gym,” UCLA head coach Chris Waller said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “These are the performances that we do in practice. They did great. They did exactly what they intended to do. They wanted to compete with intention on every skill and stay with it the whole way through, and they did that.”

In their prior match, nine days earlier, UCLA scored a season-low 196.250, falling to the Washington Huskies at home despite Gracie Kramer’s first career perfect 10, which she accomplished on the floor.

“At this point our season high should be expected because we have a natty to win in the long run,” sophomore Margzetta Frazier said, according to the Daily Bruin. “We’re not going to let that (Washington) score define us because we can (be) even better than what we just did, so it’s a matter of consistency and believing in ourselves everyday in the gym because then that’ll translate to the competition floor.”

Bruins senior Kyla Ross, who’s won the all-around in all six of the team’s meets this year, won’t compete in the event against Arizona State. An ankle injury will keep Frazier out of competition entirely.

“(Ross) has done all-around every single meet, so we’re gonna rest her a little bit and that’ll give some opportunity for other athletes to come in,” Waller said, per the Daily Bruin. “(This) is great because we need as many people as possible to have experience out on the floor because you never know who you’re gonna lean on or who’s gonna step up and be that next superstar.”

The Sun Devils placed third in a three-team meet with the Oregon State Beavers and the LSU Tigers their last time out, scoring 195.600 to bring their average up to 195.121.

“Overall, it was a good meet for us today but just not a complete performance from start to finish,” ASU head coach Jay Santos said after the Jan. 8 competition, according to the school’s athletics department website. “We got off to a good start on bars but struggled with some details on beam and floor. The vault lineup was able to turn it around and finish really strong, which was great to see. I’m really happy with how the vaults have looked over the last two weeks.”